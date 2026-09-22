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Japarov Proposes UN Registry To Track Implementation Of Resolutions


2026-09-22 01:19:38
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 22. Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov has proposed establishing a permanent public registry within the UN General Assembly to track member states' implementation of resolutions and commitments, while addressing the UN General Assembly.

“First of all, it is necessary to create, within the framework of the UN General Assembly, a permanent public registry of the implementation by Member States of resolutions and commitments undertaken,” Japarov said.

According to him, the registry should systematically record and verify the level of implementation of adopted decisions and require regular reporting by Member States in line with established standards.

The proposed mechanism should also provide analytical reviews by sector and region while ensuring transparency and equal access to information for all states, he said.

Japarov proposed that the registry be administered by the UN Secretariat with the assistance of independent experts.

He also called for a phased response mechanism in cases of systematic non-implementation of UN decisions, including official notification, consultations, the deployment of a monitoring mission and consideration of the issue at a plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly.

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Trend News Agency

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