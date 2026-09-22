Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Inc. Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Park Ha Biological Technology Co., Inc., (“Park Ha” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PHH) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Park Ha investors have until September 28, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose material adverse facts about Park Ha Biological Technology Co. Ltd.'s business, operations, and the true nature of its securities trading activity. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that:



Park Ha was the subject of a fraudulent stock promotion scheme involving social media-based misinformation and impersonated financial professionals;

Park Ha's public statements and risk disclosures omitted any mention of the false rumors and artificial trading activity driving the stock price;

Park Ha's IPO was intentionally structured with an extremely low public float to enable the manipulation scheme; and as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Park Ha's business, operations, and prospects were misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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