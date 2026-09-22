Portugal Data Center Market Database 2026: Portfolio, Capacity, Pipeline And Colocation Pricing Analysis

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Lisbon leads Portugal's data center activity, while a strong project pipeline opens opportunities in colocation, construction, infrastructure and secondary-city expansion.

Dublin, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Portugal Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive new Excel database provides detailed portfolio analysis of the Portugal data center market, covering existing facilities, upcoming developments, IT load capacity, white-floor space and colocation pricing. Designed to support investment, expansion and competitive intelligence initiatives, the database delivers facility-level insights across Portugal's rapidly evolving digital infrastructure sector.

The Portugal data center market database profiles 16 existing data centers and 18 upcoming facilities. Geographic coverage includes Abrantes, Covilha, Ermesinde, Guimaraes, Lagoa, Lisbon, Madeira, Riba de Ave and Sines, enabling users to assess established and emerging data center locations throughout the country.

Lisbon remains Portugal's leading data center market, accounting for a significant share of existing facilities and operational capacity. The city also dominates the development pipeline, with a major share of upcoming capacity. Start Campus, Asterion Industrial Partners and Equinix are among Portugal's leading data center operators by capacity, reflecting continued investment from established infrastructure providers.

Portugal Data Center Market Coverage



Detailed analysis of 16 operational data centers

Detailed analysis of 18 upcoming data center projects

Existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet

Current IT load capacity for 2026

Planned capacity additions between 2026 and 2031

Retail colocation pricing for quarter-rack, half-rack and full-rack cabinets

Wholesale colocation pricing per kW Portfolio analysis across nine data center locations in Portugal

Existing Data Center Analysis

Each of the 16 existing data center profiles includes a market snapshot and key facility information. Data points cover the facility's region, country, city and address, as well as the operator or owner and data center name. The database also provides white-floor area, IT load capacity, rack capacity and the year operations commenced.

Technical information includes applicable Tier I-IV design standards and power and cooling redundancy. These data points allow users to compare operational facilities, evaluate available capacity and assess the competitive positioning of data center operators across Portugal.

Upcoming Data Center Pipeline

The database evaluates 18 upcoming data centers, providing an investment snapshot for each project. Coverage includes location, investor, planned white-floor area, anticipated IT load capacity and total investment in millions of U.S. dollars.

Project-level capital expenditure data is segmented into electrical infrastructure investment, mechanical infrastructure investment and general construction services investment. Additional fields include the announcement year, current project status and active or expected opening year. Project classifications cover opened, under-construction, announced and planned facilities.

This pipeline analysis enables users to monitor Portugal data center construction activity, identify future capacity additions and evaluate investment opportunities through 2031. It also supports comparisons between Lisbon and developing data center hubs such as Sines, Covilha, Madeira and other covered locations.

Strategic Value for Industry Participants

The Portugal data center market database is designed for organizations requiring reliable, structured information for business planning, investment assessment, site selection and market entry. Its facility-level format supports competitive benchmarking, capacity tracking, pricing analysis and infrastructure demand forecasting.

Target users include data center real estate investment trusts, construction contractors, infrastructure providers, new market entrants, consultants, advisory firms, corporations and government agencies. The database can also assist suppliers and service providers in identifying projects that may generate demand for electrical systems, mechanical infrastructure, cooling equipment, construction services and related technologies.

By consolidating operational portfolios, development pipelines, capacity metrics, investment data and Portugal colocation pricing into a single Excel product, the database provides a focused resource for evaluating the current market and its expected development from 2026 to 2031.

Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Database

2. Scope & Assumptions

3. Definitions

4. Snapshot: Existing & Upcoming Data Center Facility

5. Existing Data Center Database

6. Upcoming Data Center Facility

7. Existing vs. Upcoming Capacity (Infographics)

8. Colocation Pricing

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



Asterion Industrial Partners

Atlas Edge

Claranet

DECSIS

EDC One

Equinix

Merlin Properties + Edged Energy

NOS

FF Ventures

MEO Empresas

Portugal Telecom (Altice)

Quetta Data Centers (AZORA)

REN

Start Campus Templus

For more information about this report visit

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