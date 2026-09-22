Locus Technologies Introduces AI Photo Interpretation For Refrigerant Management

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New multimodal AI capability turns equipment labels and service records into structured data with confidence scoring and human review built in

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies, the leader in science-grade environmental information management and EHS compliance software, today announced a new AI-powered image interpretation capability for its Locus Refrigerant Management applications. The technology allows field personnel to photograph appliance nameplates and printed service records, then uses multimodal AI to interpret the image, extract relevant information, and populate structured fields directly within Locus software.

The new capability applies advanced AI to a familiar refrigerant management challenge: converting information found on physical equipment and documents into accurate, usable digital records.

In one workflow, a technician can photograph the manufacturer label or nameplate on an appliance. Locus interprets the image, identifies relevant equipment information, and maps extracted values to the corresponding fields within the application. In another, the technician photographs a printed refrigerant service record, which may contain handwritten notes, and Locus extracts applicable service information and populates the appropriate software fields.

For both workflows, each interpreted value is returned with a confidence score. Visual indicators help users quickly distinguish high-confidence results from information that warrants closer review before the record is saved. The approach reduces manual data entry while keeping human validation directly within the workflow.

“Some of the most useful applications of AI are remarkably practical,” said Siena Duplan, VP of AI and Strategic Operations at Locus Technologies.“A technician already standing in front of an appliance should be able to photograph the information that is there and have the software do most of the data entry. We can reduce repetitive work while still giving the professional clear visibility into what the AI interpreted and where their judgment is needed.”

Behind both workflows is a reusable Locus AI architecture that can be applied to additional environmental and EHS use cases. Locus can adapt the same underlying technology by changing the instructions sent to the AI model and defining the structured information expected in return, allowing results to map directly into the appropriate Locus forms and workflows.

Locus also takes a model-flexible approach, evaluating AI models from multiple providers based on accuracy, cost, processing speed, API reliability, and other characteristics relevant to the task or the software product. Google Gemini is the initial model for Refrigerant Management software, but customers can use the Locus-recommended model, work with Locus to evaluate alternatives, or configure the technology to use a model selected by their organization.

“Enterprise AI is moving too quickly for software architecture to assume that one model will always be best for every problem,” continued Duplan.“We evaluate models against the task they are being asked to perform, then combine the selected model with structured outputs, application logic, confidence and quality scoring, and human review. That gives customers access to advances in AI while preserving the controls required for consequential environmental and compliance data.”

“For refrigerant management, data quality starts at the equipment,” said Mark Harbin, Locus refrigerant compliance expert and product designer at Locus Technologies.“Technicians routinely work from equipment nameplates, service records, and handwritten field information, and manually transferring that information into a compliance system takes time and creates opportunities for error. AI-assisted photo interpretation can eliminate much of that repetitive entry while confidence scoring and human review help ensure the resulting refrigerant records remain accurate, complete, and defensible.”

The new capability continues Locus Technologies' expansion of applied AI across its environmental software portfolio. Earlier this year, Locus introduced LocusAI Report Agent for Environmental Information Management and expanded its AI leadership and development resources.

Locus plans to bring the same photo interpretation framework to additional applications and workflows where images and documents can serve as efficient sources of structured environmental and EHS data.

To learn more about Locus Refrigerant Management or request a demonstration of the new AI capabilities, visit or contact ....

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies pioneered cloud software for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG reporting in 1997 and remains the longest serving pure-play SaaS provider in the sector. Organizations ranging from mid-size enterprises to Fortune 100 corporations rely on Locus to manage more than half a billion environmental records worldwide. Locus software manages air, water, waste, energy, emissions, site, and incident data within a configurable platform for risk mitigation and regulatory reporting. With industry-leading methods for data intake, artificial intelligence, queries, validation, tracking, visualization, and tasking, Locus is uniquely suited for the most complex or consequential operations, where accuracy and credibility cannot be compromised. Locus Technologies is headquartered in Silicon Valley, California. To learn more, visit .