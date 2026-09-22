Billings South Park Pool Project Granted Over $170,000 From Mountain America Foundation

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Funds will support modern aquatic facility to revitalize South Park area of Billings, Montana



The City of Billings received a grant of $171,488 from Mountain America Foundation in partnership with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines.

The grant will support the planned South Park swimming pool complex, replacing a century-old facility with a new, expanded gathering place for families and residents. Mountain America Credit Union and city leaders celebrated the award during the Billings City Council meeting on Sept. 21, 2026.



BILLINGS, Mont., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mountain America Credit Union and Mountain America Foundation recently joined the City of Billings and the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) to celebrate a $171,488 grant for the planned South Park swimming pool complex. Suzanne Oliver, executive director of Mountain America Foundation, presented the ceremonial check during the Billings City Council meeting Sept. 21, 2026.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

“South Park has long been an important gathering place for Billings families, and the new pool will help it continue serving our community for decades,” Billings Mayor Mike Nelson said.“This grant brings us closer to creating a welcoming facility where children will learn to swim, families can spend time together and residents from across Billings can feel at home.”

How did the grant come together?

Mountain America partnered with the FHLB Des Moines Member Impact Fund, which through its 3-to-1 matching grant helps financial institutions amplify their local charitable contributions. The city received the combined $171,488 award in May from Mountain America Foundation and FHLB Des Moines.

What will the funding support?

The grant will help advance plans for a new outdoor pool and bathhouse at South Park. Proposed features include zero-depth entry, interactive play areas, a climbing wall and flexible community space. The city is completing the design and request for proposals process before construction begins.

Why does the South Park pool matter to Billings?

Community pools provide affordable recreation close to home, help children build water safety skills and create gathering places for families and community programs. Beyond these benefits, aquatic facilities can support seasonal employment opportunities and offer residents a place to cool off during Montana's summer months.

“A community pool is more than a place to swim. It gives children a safe place to learn, brings neighbors together and creates experiences families can share for generations,” Oliver said.“When Billings leaders identified this project as a priority, Mountain America Foundation listened and worked to connect the city with funding to help move it forward.”

Community members can learn more about Mountain America Foundation and community involvement activities at macu.com/foundation.

About Mountain America Credit Union

With more than 1 million members and $22 billion in assets, Mountain America Credit Union helps its members define and achieve their financial dreams. Mountain America provides consumers and businesses with a variety of convenient, flexible products and services, as well as sound, timely advice. Members enjoy access to secure, cutting-edge mobile banking technology, over 100 branches across multiple states and more than 50,000 surcharge-free ATMs. Mountain America-guiding you forward. Learn more at macu.com.

About Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines

The Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (FHLB Des Moines) is deeply committed to strengthening communities, serving 13 states and three U.S. Pacific territories as a member-owned cooperative. We work together with over 1,200 member financial institutions to support affordable housing, economic development and community improvement. FHLB Des Moines is one of 11 regional banks that make up the Federal Home Loan Bank System. Members include community and commercial banks, credit unions, insurance companies, thrifts and community development financial institutions. FHLB Des Moines is wholly owned by its members and receives no taxpayer funding. For additional information about FHLB Des Moines, please visit fhlbdm.com.

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