7-Eleven Korea's Top-Selling Snacks To Coming To Canadian Stores This Fall

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Authentic 7-SelectTM Tteokbokki Snacks, Yogurt Jelly Gummies, HBAF Honey Butter Popcorn, straight from Korean supplier, plus Buldak® sauced chicken

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 7-Eleven Canada is bringing the brand's top-selling snack foods from Korean 7-Eleven® locations to Canadian stores this fall. This is the first time the Canadian business is importing a snack selection from one of its international markets to meet customer demand for international flavours.

Canadians will be able to find 7-SelectTM Tteokbokki Snack, Yogurt Jelly Gummies and HBAF Honey Butter Popcorn sourced directly from Korea. They are 7-Eleven Korea's highest performers, including the top-selling Honey Butter Popcorn, which sold 600K units within the 50 days of its launch in 2021. Buldak sauced chicken wings and strips are also debuting as part of the Korean flavours launch.

The Korean snack program follows the massive success of 7-Eleven Canada's Japanese-style egg salad sandwich. Launched in February, 7-Eleven Canada's version of the world-famous sando quickly became the best-selling sandwich. Its popularity has reinforced the company's commitment to bringing more international foods and products to Canada. Earlier this year, 7-Eleven Canada's Matcha became a fan-favourite in store and on social media, demonstrating Canadian demand for more international flavours and Asian-inspired cuisine.

“Bringing these Korean snacks, and other international offerings, to Canadian food lovers is exciting, and we intend to bring more of the most celebrated foods from our global stores,” said Marc Goodman, Vice President and General Manager of 7-Eleven Canada.“We're passionate about meeting customers' cravings at an affordable price, and this program achieves that while bringing highly coveted products to Canadians straight from the source.”

7-Eleven Canada's full complement of Korean snacks will roll out from August to November and includes:



Buldak sauced chicken – $1 per wing or 3 strips & 3 wedges – $5

7-Select HBAF Honey Butter Popcorn – $4.99

7-Select Yogurt Jelly Gummies – $2.99

7-Select Tteokbokki Snack – $4.99

7-Select Egg Cookies – $2.99 7-Select Butter & Chocolate Chip Cookies – $4.99



In recent years, Korean culture is increasingly a part of the pop culture landscape in Canada. Music, television, skincare, beauty and culinary offerings all see heavy Korean influence, while Korea-grown talent and brands see huge popularity in Canada. From k-pop to coffee shops and photo booth studios, Canadians are embracing authentic Korean experiences.

High-res images can be found here.

About 7-Eleven Canada

Since the opening of its first Canadian store in 1969, 7-Eleven Canada, Inc. has evolved into a food & beverage destination, with nearly 8,000 team members serving millions of Canadian customers annually. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven Canada also offers high-quality fresh, locally made sandwiches, salads, and cut fruit, as well as pizza – hot from the oven in minutes 24/7, flaky croissants and cookies baked fresh in-store daily, and at select stores, Crispy Classic Chicken hand-breaded & made fresh in-store daily with 100% Canadian chicken. 7-Eleven is a leader in innovation, offering customers 7-SelectTM private brand products at an outstanding value. With the 7-Eleven app, customers can earn and redeem points for free food, drinks or even pay with points through its 7Rewards® loyalty program, place an order for delivery or in-store pick-up with 7Now®, or scan, pay & go with convenient Mobile or Self Check Out options. Headquartered in Surrey, B.C., 7-Eleven Canada operates over 500 locations from Ontario through to B.C. Learn more at 7-Eleven.ca or on social @7ElevenCanada & @SlurpeeCanada on TikTok, Facebook, X, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Media Inquiries:

7-Eleven Canada

media@7-11.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:



