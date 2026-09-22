Academies Of Math And Science Announces National Expansion With Two New Schools And 1,300 New Student Seats

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) New K–8 campuses in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and North Las Vegas, Nevada, will open in Fall 2027

PHOENIX, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Academies of Math and Science (AMS) today announced plans to open two new tuition-free K–8 public charter schools in Fall 2027, bringing approximately 1,300 new student seats to families in Fort Smith, Arkansas, and North Las Vegas, Nevada.

The expansion includes AMS Fort Smith, which will serve up to 600 students, and AMS North Vegas, which will serve up to 700 students.

“Opening these two schools is about much more than adding new campuses-it is about creating 1,300 new opportunities for students and families,” said Kristina Winters, Superintendent of AMS Schools.“We are excited to become part of the Fort Smith community and continue growing our presence in Nevada. In both communities, our goal is the same: to build schools where students are challenged, supported, known, and given opportunities to discover what they are capable of achieving.”

Expanding in Arkansas

AMS Fort Smith will expand AMS's presence in Arkansas and bring its tuition-free K–8 educational model to families in the Fort Smith community. The new campus will serve approximately 600 students and offer a well-rounded educational experience focused on strong academic foundations, character development, and opportunities for students to explore their interests.

Families interested in AMS Fort Smith are encouraged to join the interest list at EnrollAMS.org/Fort-Smith to receive the latest updates, upcoming event information, and be among the first to know when enrollment opens.

Growing in Nevada

AMS North Vegas will continue the network's growth in Nevada following the opening of AMS Nellis, AMS's first Nevada campus. The new North Las Vegas school will serve up to 700 students in grades K–8, expanding access to the AMS educational model for families throughout the area.

Families interested in AMS North Vegas can join the interest list at EnrollAMS.org/North-Vegas to receive the latest updates, upcoming event information, and be among the first to know when enrollment opens.

Both new schools will offer AMS's comprehensive approach to K–8 education, combining strong academics with opportunities in technology, the arts, music, sports, clubs, and extracurricular activities. AMS schools emphasize structured, supportive environments and a whole-child approach designed to help students grow academically, socially, and personally.

In the months ahead, AMS will share additional information about campus locations, school leadership, enrollment, community events, and opportunities for families to get involved ahead of the Fall 2027 opening.

About the Academies of Math and Science

The Academies of Math and Science (AMS) is a network of tuition-free public charter schools serving students in grades K–8. AMS provides students with strong academic foundations, a well-rounded educational experience, and structured, supportive learning environments designed to prepare students for success in high school, college, and beyond.

CONTACT: Media Contact: Caylee Migliorini Vice President of Marketing AMS Impact Group...