Gas Contractor Fined $10,000 For Unsupervised Furnace Work In A Marysville Home

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Toronto, ON, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upper Canada Fuels pleaded guilty to an offence under the Technical Standards and Safety Act, 2000 and has been fined $10,000 plus 25% victim fine surcharge for failing to provide the required supervision while servicing a gas furnace.

In April 2025, Upper Canada Fuels was called to service a furnace in a home in Marysville, Ontario. An Upper Canada Fuels technician, who holds a G3 gas technician certificate, attended the home to service the furnace.

The following day, the homeowner heard a loud noise from the mechanical room where the furnace was located. When he entered the room, the homeowner detected a strong burning smell and called local fire services. The propane supply serving the residence was shut off by the fire department and there were no injuries.

An investigation by Technical Standards and Safety Authority found that Upper Canada Fuels did not have a G2 certified technician on site to provide the required supervision when the G3 gas certificate holder performed the work on the furnace.

Following the incident, Upper Canada Fuels took steps to address the issue, including enrolling more employees in G2 certification programs.

Gas technician certification is a structured progression in Ontario with three levels, beginning with the entry level, G3, and progressing to G2 and to the highest level, G1. Only certified fuels safety technicians can perform regulated work, such as installing, maintaining and altering equipment, devices, or systems in the fuels industry. All certificates come with specific training and/or practical experience requirements. When repairing or servicing a gas appliance, a G3 certificate holder is required to have on-site supervision of a G2, G1 or DA (Domestic Appliance Technician) certificate holder.

“TSSA certifies gas technicians in Ontario to ensure they have the necessary qualifications to work safely on fuel-burning appliances,” said Owen Kennedy, Director of Fuels Safety at the Technical Standards and Safety Authority.“Entry-level G3 gas technicians must work under the supervision of a more experienced certificate holder when performing work on gas fired equipment. This case highlights the importance of proper supervision in preventing potential safety hazards.”

About TSSA

The Technical Standards and Safety Authority is one of Ontario's public safety regulators, mandated by the Government of Ontario to enforce provincial safety regulations and enhance public safety. Throughout Ontario, TSSA regulates the safety of amusement devices, boilers and pressure vessels, elevating devices, fuels, operating engineers, and ski lifts. Its range of safety services include public education and consumer information, certification, licensing and registration, engineering design review, inspections, investigations, safety management consultation, compliance support and enforcement and prosecution activities.

CONTACT: Alexandra Campbell Technical Standards & Safety Authority 416-734-2728...