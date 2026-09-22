







More than 100 senior technology executives will convene on September 24 at the Orchard Lake Country Club to explore AI-driven innovation, cybersecurity and operational resilience, data modernization and enterprise transformation across manufacturing, automotive, mobility and industrial organizations.

The program will feature technology leaders from major manufacturing, automotive, mobility, industrial, public-sector and technology organizations, including Adient, AM General, the City of Detroit, Cooper Standard, Johnson Controls, Joyson Safety Systems and Penske Automotive Group.

Attendance is complimentary for qualified CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, Chief Data Officers, Chief AI Officers and other senior technology leaders. The one-day, single-track summit will deliver practical strategies for accelerating innovation, strengthening resilience and producing measurable business outcomes.

Why Attend?

Attendees will gain:



Actionable insights from CIOs, CISOs and senior technology leaders navigating AI-driven industrial transformation

Real-world strategies for translating AI investments into measurable business value

Approaches for strengthening cyber resilience and operational readiness in complex manufacturing and industrial environments

Trusted peer-to-peer relationships with technology executives from Detroit, Southeast Michigan and neighboring Ontario Opportunities to benchmark technology and business transformation priorities against peers from leading manufacturing, automotive, mobility and industrial organizations



Unlike large trade shows and vendor-centric events, the summit offers a highly curated environment for candid executive conversations, strategic networking and practical knowledge sharing. Technology leaders will be able to benchmark priorities with peers, exchange real-world approaches to AI and cybersecurity, and build trusted relationships across Detroit's manufacturing, automotive, mobility and broader industrial ecosystem.

Topics to Be Explored

Key themes include:



AI Leadership & Business Value

Cybersecurity & Operational Resilience

Industrial Innovation & Transformation The CEO of Technology Vision

"Detroit's manufacturing, automotive, mobility and industrial organizations are at the center of a profound technology shift," said Hunter Muller, founder and CEO of HMG Strategy. "This summit will give technology executives practical, peer-tested strategies for creating value with AI, strengthening cyber and operational resilience and leading enterprise transformation."

View the full Agenda Speaker

HMG Strategy will also recognize several Detroit-area technology executives with Global Leadership Institute Awards (GLIA) for their visionary leadership and contributions to enterprise transformation.

The summit will feature executive discussions and peer-driven conversations on AI-driven industrial innovation, cybersecurity and operational resilience, data modernization, workforce transformation and enterprise leadership.

Highlights include executive discussions on leading through disruption and building an AI operating model; panels on workforce transformation, security innovation, data and AI strategy, and leadership resilience; peer-led roundtables on AI implementation, governance, cybersecurity and workforce development; and the HMG Strategy Innovation Accelerator Startup Showcase.

Technology executives from manufacturing, automotive, mobility, industrial and public-sector organizations will share practical, peer-tested strategies for turning AI investments into measurable business value while strengthening resilience and accelerating transformation.

Secure Your Complimentary Executive Pass Today:

With just two days remaining and limited seating available, qualified technology executives are encouraged to secure their complimentary executive pass now and join more than 100 peers on September 24.

The Orchard Lake Country Club Experience

About HMG Strategy

HMG Strategy is the premier executive leadership platform and peer community for CIOs, CISOs, CTOs, Chief Digital Officers, and senior technology leaders. Through its nationally recognized C-Level Technology Leadership Summits, Executive Leadership Series, Global CIO & CISO Executive Leadership Alliance (CELA), research initiatives, and digital platforms, HMG helps technology executives navigate the biggest leadership challenges that enterprises face.

With a global network of more than 500,000 technology leaders, HMG Strategy serves as a trusted forum for advancing AI governance, Agentic AI adoption, cybersecurity resilience, digital transformation, innovation strategy, and executive leadership. HMG's mission is to help technology executives become visionary business leaders and CEOs of Technology who drive measurable business outcomes while preparing their organizations for the future.

Founded in 2008 by Hunter Muller, HMG Strategy is built on its Trust & Inspire leadership philosophy, helping executives strengthen peer relationships, share actionable insights and become better leaders through meeting with trusted community members.

For more information, visit .

Contact

Peggy Pedwano

Chief Operations Officer

HMG Strategy

2150 Post Road, Suite 402

Fairfield, CT 06824

203-221-2702

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at