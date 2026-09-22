Law Firm GC Expands Corporate Practice With Addition Of Jeremy Motlagh As Counsel

Jeremy Motlagh joins Law Firm GC as Counsel in our Corporate Practice, bringing more than 14 years of experience in M&A, corporate governance, and commercial transactions.

Law Firm GC, a boutique law firm serving lawyers and law firms throughout the United States, announced that Jeremy Motlagh has joined the firm as Counsel.

- Jonathan E. HawkinsATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Law Firm GC, a boutique law firm serving lawyers and law firms throughout the United States, announced today that Jeremy Motlagh has joined the firm as Counsel. Mr. Motlagh brings more than 14 years of legal experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, commercial agreements, and business matters.Mr. Motlagh will join Law Firm GC's Corporate Practice, where he will advise lawyers, law firms, and businesses on mergers and acquisitions and other corporate and commercial matters. He has represented clients in buy-side and sell-side transactions ranging from approximately $750,000 to $450 million and works closely with clients throughout the transaction process, from due diligence through closing.“We are excited to welcome Jeremy to Law Firm GC,” said Jonathan E. Hawkins, Founding Partner of Law Firm GC.“His depth of experience in mergers and acquisitions and corporate matters will be a tremendous asset to our clients. Jeremy understands both the legal and business considerations involved in complex transactions, and his practical approach is a strong fit with how we serve lawyers and law firms.”Mr. Motlagh's corporate practice includes drafting and negotiating purchase agreements, merger agreements, operating agreements, partnership agreements, organizational documents, vendor agreements, master services agreements, consulting agreements, and other corporate and commercial agreements. He also advises clients on due diligence, corporate governance, business strategies, and commercial relationships.In addition to his corporate practice, Mr. Motlagh has significant experience in the media and entertainment industry. He has served as production counsel for television, digital media, internet-based media, and film projects, handling matters involving business entity formation, film financing, rights agreements, licensing, intellectual property, contracts, releases, clearances, and negotiations with talent agents and industry unions.“I'm excited to join Law Firm GC and work with a team that understands the unique legal and business needs of lawyers and law firms,” said Motlagh.“The firm's focus on providing practical counsel throughout the life of a law practice is a natural fit with my approach to working with clients and helping them achieve their business objectives.”Before joining Law Firm GC, Mr. Motlagh practiced with a national law firm, where he worked primarily with the corporate group and was primarily focused on entertainment-related matters. Mr. Motlagh earned his J.D. from The Catholic University of America, Columbus School of Law. He earned a B.B.A. in International Business, with an emphasis in Economics, and a B.A. in Spanish from the University of Georgia.Mr. Motlagh's addition reflects Law Firm GC's continued growth and expansion of its corporate capabilities for lawyers and law firms nationwide. Learn more at .About Law Firm GCLaw Firm GC is a boutique law firm focused exclusively on serving lawyers and law firms. The firm serves as outside general counsel and helps lawyers form, protect, grow, and exit their practices. Learn more at .

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Law Firm GC Expands Corporate Practice with Addition of Jeremy Motlagh as Counsel News Provided By Law Firm GC September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Law



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