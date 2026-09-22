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Verified Production Results

Las Vegas Rankings - Location Methodology

RealTrends ranked Scofield Group No. 2 in Las Vegas and Nevada as multi-market reporting raises important context for comparing team production.

- Kirby ScofieldLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Scofield Group, an independent Las Vegas real estate brokerage, is providing additional context regarding the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings and how consumers, real estate professionals and media outlets should interpret city rankings involving teams that operate across multiple markets.According to RealTrends Verified, Scofield Group completed 479 transaction sides representing $209.68 million in sales volume during 2025.Within the Enterprise Team category, RealTrends ranked Scofield Group:. No. 2 in Las Vegas by transaction sides. No. 2 in Las Vegas by sales volume. No. 2 in Nevada by transaction sides. No. 2 in Nevada by sales volume. No. 83 nationally by transaction sides. No. 105 nationally by sales volumeScofield Group's reported production was generated through its Southern Nevada operation.The distinction between verified production and the geographic location assigned to that production has become increasingly important when comparing Nevada's highest-producing real estate organizations.HOW REALTRENDS HANDLES TEAMS OPERATING IN MULTIPLE MARKETSRealTrends Verified permits one submission per team or agent for inclusion in its rankings.In written correspondence with Scofield Group, RealTrends explained how the rankings treat organizations operating in multiple locations.RealTrends stated:“For the purposes of our rankings, if an agent or team operates in multiple locations, they may combine all of their qualifying production into a single submission.”RealTrends further explained:“Their ranking will be based on the state and city listed in their submission, not on the locations where the transactions took place.”This means a team appearing in the RealTrends Las Vegas rankings may legitimately include qualifying transactions completed outside Las Vegas in the production used to determine its ranking.The methodology is permitted by RealTrends and applies to qualifying teams operating in multiple locations. However, it also means that the city displayed in a RealTrends ranking should not automatically be interpreted as the location where every transaction included in that team's production occurred.WHY THIS MATTERS WHEN COMPARING LAS VEGAS REAL ESTATE TEAMSNevada includes two major metropolitan real estate markets separated by more than 400 miles: Las Vegas in Southern Nevada and Reno in Northern Nevada.Some Nevada real estate organizations operate in one of these markets, while others operate across both Northern and Southern Nevada.Nevada Real Estate Group, commonly known as NREG, provides an example of why understanding the RealTrends methodology matters.NREG publicly describes its organization as serving markets across Southern and Northern Nevada, including Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin and North Las Vegas as well as Reno, Sparks, Carson City and the Lake Tahoe region.RealTrends lists NREG under Las Vegas and reports 789 transaction sides and $361.58 million in 2025 sales volume. Within the Enterprise Team category, RealTrends ranks NREG No. 1 under Las Vegas and Nevada.Those are NREG's published RealTrends Verified results.However, the publicly available RealTrends profile does not provide a geographic breakdown showing how many of NREG's 789 transaction sides or how much of its $361.58 million in volume occurred specifically in Las Vegas, elsewhere in Southern Nevada, Reno or other Northern Nevada markets.Under the methodology RealTrends confirmed in writing, qualifying production from multiple locations may be combined into one submission, while the resulting ranking is based on the city and state identified in the submission rather than the locations where the underlying transactions occurred.Accordingly, the publicly available RealTrends data establishes NREG's total verified production and its official Enterprise Team ranking, but it does not establish that all 789 reported transaction sides occurred in Las Vegas.Without transaction-level or market-specific production data, NREG's Las Vegas-only 2025 transaction count and sales volume cannot be determined from the public RealTrends profile.LAS VEGAS REAL ESTATE TEAM PRODUCTION ACROSS REALTRENDS CATEGORIESAnother important consideration is that RealTrends divides real estate teams into different team-size classifications rather than publishing one universal Las Vegas ranking combining every team size.For example, The Craig Tann Group reported 877 transaction sides and $485.93 million in 2025 sales volume.RealTrends classifies The Craig Tann Group as a Mega Team and ranks it No. 1 in Las Vegas and Nevada within that category by both transaction sides and sales volume.Scofield Group reported 479 transaction sides and $209.68 million in sales volume. RealTrends classified Scofield Group as an Enterprise Team for the 2026 rankings and ranked it No. 2 in Las Vegas and Nevada within that category for both measurements.NREG reported 789 transaction sides and $361.58 million in sales volume and ranked No. 1 within the Enterprise Team category. NREG publicly operates across both Northern and Southern Nevada, while its RealTrends submission is associated with Las Vegas.Other notable Nevada RealTrends Verified results across team-size categories include Team Stevens in Reno, which reported 317 transaction sides and $153.62 million in sales volume, and The Napoli Group in Las Vegas, which reported 104 transaction sides and $179.79 million in volume.These results demonstrate why a ranking number by itself does not provide a complete comparison. Team classification, total verified production and geographic coverage all provide important context.WHAT REALTRENDS VERIFIED ABOUT SCOFIELD GROUPThe 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings, based on 2025 production, report the following results for Scofield Group:479 transaction sides.$209.68 million in sales volume.No. 2 in Las Vegas by transaction sides within the Enterprise Team category.No. 2 in Las Vegas by sales volume within the Enterprise Team category.No. 2 in Nevada by transaction sides within the Enterprise Team category.No. 2 in Nevada by sales volume within the Enterprise Team category.No. 83 nationally by transaction sides within the Enterprise Team category.No. 105 nationally by sales volume within the Enterprise Team category.Scofield Group's reported production was generated through its Southern Nevada operation.“Rankings matter, but so does what the numbers represent,” said Kirby Scofield, Broker and Owner of Scofield Group.“Verified production and clear market context give consumers the most accurate comparison.”Scofield added,“RealTrends confirmed that rankings are based on the city submitted, not where the transactions occurred. We believe consumers deserve that context when comparing Las Vegas production.”DOES A REALTRENDS LAS VEGAS RANKING MEAN ALL TRANSACTIONS OCCURRED IN LAS VEGAS?No.RealTrends confirmed in written correspondence with Scofield Group that teams operating in multiple locations may combine qualifying production into a single submission.RealTrends further stated that the resulting ranking is based on the state and city listed in the submission,“not on the locations where the transactions took place.”Therefore, a team's appearance under Las Vegas in the RealTrends rankings does not, by itself, establish that every transaction included in its reported production occurred in Las Vegas.CAN A LAS VEGAS-RANKED TEAM INCLUDE RENO OR NORTHERN NEVADA PRODUCTION?Under RealTrends' stated methodology, a team operating in multiple locations may combine qualifying production into one submission.If Las Vegas is the city listed in that submission, the ranking can be associated with Las Vegas even though qualifying transactions included in the submission occurred in other locations.IS NREG'S REALTRENDS NO. 1 ENTERPRISE TEAM RANKING VALID?RealTrends ranks NREG No. 1 within the Enterprise Team category under its published ranking results.RealTrends permits qualifying production from multiple locations to be combined into a single submission and bases the resulting ranking on the state and city listed in that submission rather than where each transaction occurred.DOES NREG'S 789-TRANSACTION TOTAL MEAN 789 LAS VEGAS TRANSACTIONS?The publicly available RealTrends data does not establish that.RealTrends reports 789 total transaction sides for NREG and associates the team's ranking with Las Vegas. NREG publicly describes operations in both Northern and Southern Nevada.RealTrends' public profile does not provide a geographic breakdown of those 789 transaction sides.HOW DOES SCOFIELD GROUP COMPARE?RealTrends Verified reports Scofield Group with 479 transaction sides and $209.68 million in 2025 sales volume and ranks the brokerage No. 2 in Las Vegas and Nevada within the Enterprise Team category for both transaction sides and sales volume.Scofield Group's reported production was generated through its Southern Nevada operation.Because RealTrends does not publicly separate multi-market production according to the location of individual transactions, the published rankings alone cannot be used to calculate a definitive Las Vegas-only comparison between Scofield Group and a multi-market organization whose reported production includes transactions from other Nevada markets.WHAT IS REALTRENDS VERIFIED?RealTrends Verified is a national real estate performance ranking program recognizing qualifying real estate agents and teams based on verified production.The 2026 rankings reflect 2025 sales production and include rankings based on transaction sides and sales volume, with teams separated into team-size classifications.ABOUT SCOFIELD GROUPScofield Group is an independent real estate brokerage based in Las Vegas, Nevada, serving buyers and sellers throughout Southern Nevada.According to the 2026 RealTrends Verified rankings based on 2025 production, Scofield Group completed 479 transaction sides representing $209.68 million in sales volume and ranked No. 2 in Las Vegas and Nevada within the Enterprise Team category for both transaction sides and sales volume.METHODOLOGY AND SOURCESProduction figures and rankings referenced in this release are based on publicly available 2026 RealTrends Verified profiles reflecting 2025 production.Information regarding the markets served by Nevada Real Estate Group is based on publicly available NREG materials.Statements regarding RealTrends' treatment of multi-location teams are based on written correspondence from RealTrends support to Scofield Group. RealTrends stated that only one submission per team or agent is included in the rankings; qualifying production from multiple locations may be combined into that submission; and the resulting ranking is based on the state and city listed in the submission rather than the locations where the transactions occurred.This release does not recalculate, reduce or modify NREG's or any other organization's RealTrends Verified production or official ranking. Where publicly available RealTrends data does not provide a geographic breakdown of a multi-market organization's production, no geographic allocation has been assumed.

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Scofield Group Clarifies RealTrends Rankings for Las Vegas and Nevada Real Estate Teams News Provided By Scofield Group September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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