WOMEN COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS DOC PREMIERES & CLASSICAL MUSIC SCHOOL SCANDAL DOC SCREENS At LADY FILMMAKERS

Lady Filmmakers Film Festival

The 6 day festival runs 9/23-9/28 in Beverly Hills, CA with International films, Parties, Workshops & Panels

- Patricia DiSalvo ViayraBEVERLY HILLS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- CONTACTS:Patricia DiSalvo Viayra(...)VANESSA HUDGENS EXECUTIVE PRODUCED FILM“AMERICA,” DONA NICHOLS DIRECTED DOCUMENTARY“SHE SANG” FEATURING LEGENDARY WOMEN COUNTRY MUSIC STARS, AND LOUIZA ZOUZIAS DIRECTED FILM“BE A GOOD GIRL” WILL PREMIERE AT THE18th ANNUAL LADY FILMMAKERS FESTIVALThe Lady Filmmakers Festival returns to Beverly Hills, CA September 23–28, 2026, with screenings, parties, Q&As, panels, workshops, and networking opportunities.September 22, 2026 - Beverly Hills, CA. – Lady Filmmakers Film Festival, now in its 18th year, is excited to announce that its 2026 festival will take place later this month, offering a week of in-person events along with select virtual opportunities for guests.The festival will kick off Wednesday, September 23, in Beverly Hills with an intimate Opening Night ceremony, followed by five days of live screenings at the Fine Arts Theatre, workshops, panels, and networking opportunities, closing with a big Awards Night Celebration on September 28. Among this year's highlighted films is AMERICA, making its West Coast premiere at Lady Filmmakers; SHE SANG, featuring trailblazing women of country music including Dolly Parton, The Chicks, and Loretta Lynn, which will celebrate its worldwide theatrical premiere; and BE A GOOD GIRL, making its North American premiere. Tickets and passes for screenings and events are available to the public for purchase at the Official Lady Filmmakers Website.AMERICA - Directed By Laura New, Executive Produced By Vanessa Hudgens.America follows Valerie, a single mother who refuses to break. Determined to give her children, Daniel and Georgia, a better life on the West Coast, she pushes forward against all odds. But on the eve of their move, tragedy strikes. A school shooting shatters their world, forcing Valerie to confront an unthinkable question: Are her children victims... or perpetrators? America lays bare the devastating impact of gun violence and its ripple effects on families and schools across America.SHE SANG - Directed By Dona Nichols.Through candid interviews with legendary trailblazers, this documentary explores the triumphs, struggles, and massive cultural impact of the women who shaped country music despite facing persistent industry blockades. Women in country music have historically been treated like second-class citizens. They have been referred to as the“tomatoes in a salad.”BE A GOOD GIRL - Directed by Louiza Zouzias.In a house hidden in the mountains, a captive woman must choose between protecting the teenage girl brought to replace her or protecting everything she's built to stay alive. Anne has been a good girl for a long time lives with Edgar in a house tucked deep in the mountains,far from anyone who might ask questions cooks. She cleans. She obeys. The rules are simple, and she follows them.Additionally, this year's festival line up will include the LGBTQ+ Feature Film MISTAKE, directed by Honey Lauren and inspired by true events about being born intersex. DEAR LARA, directed By Lara St. John, spotlights violinist Lara St. John as she speaks publicly about her own assault as a child at an elite music school. In doing so, she uncovers a global pattern of abuse in the classical music world and joins fellow survivors to confront an entrenched culture of silence.The festival will also feature workshops and panel discussions throughout the week, including top industry professionals working in the Television and Film Industries.“At Lady Filmmakers, we are honored to share female-driven stories. Many of them are inspired by real life whether it's the filmmakers own personal tales or ripped from the headlines. The fact that so many filmmakers choose to premiere these profound cinematic stories with us is humbling and thrilling. We look forward to hosting so many industry professionals this year as Speakers and/or as Official Selection Cast and Crew along with our up-and-coming filmmakers and everyone in between” said festival founders Patricia DiSalvo Viayra and Mike Viayra.“While keeping the spirit of Cinema alive, we are excited to help spotlight the talented women-behind-the-camera who are creating dynamic content for film lovers everywhere to enjoy.”To view the complete festival lineup and purchase tickets, guests can visit .

Patricia Viayra

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WOMEN COUNTRY MUSIC LEGENDS DOC PREMIERES & CLASSICAL MUSIC SCHOOL SCANDAL DOC SCREENS at LADY FILMMAKERS News Provided By lady filmmakers September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Movie Industry



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