Curion Partners With Verisoul To Strengthen Fraud Prevention And Protect The Integrity Of Consumer Research

Product and Consumer Insight Company

Investment underscores Curion's ongoing commitment to delivering trusted insights through a secure, high-quality consumer panel.

- Patricia Manos, SVP of marketing & consumer experience at CurionCHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Curion, a leader in product and consumer research, today announced a strategic partnership with Verisoul, an advanced fraud prevention platform designed to identify and prevent fraudulent activity across digital communities. The partnership represents the latest investment in Curion's ongoing commitment to maintaining the integrity of its proprietary consumer database while delivering the highest quality insights to clients.As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, so do the tactics used by bad actors attempting to exploit online platforms. By leveraging Verisoul's sophisticated fraud detection capabilities, Curion is taking another proactive step to ensure its consumer panel remains authentic, engaged, and representative.“AI is making incredible advances, but it's also making fraud more sophisticated,” said Patricia Manos, SVP of marketing & consumer experience at Curion.“Our consumer database is one of our most valuable assets and a critical component of the trusted insights we deliver to our clients. Protecting its integrity is essential. We continue to invest in advanced fraud prevention because maintaining a high-quality panel is our number one priority and a key strategic initiative for our Consumer Experience team this year.”Over the past several years, Curion has made significant investments in enhancing the consumer experience, from improving recruitment and engagement strategies to implementing rigorous quality control measures throughout the research process. The partnership with Verisoul builds upon these ongoing efforts, adding another layer of protection to ensure consumers have a positive, secure experience while providing clients with reliable, high-confidence data.“Creating an exceptional experience for our consumers has always been central to our mission,” Manos added.“Trust is earned through continuous improvement. This partnership represents another meaningful step forward in our ongoing commitment to both our panelists and our clients.”As organizations across industries face increasing challenges from AI-generated fraud, identity spoofing, and automated bots, Curion remains committed to staying ahead of emerging threats through continuous investment in technology, innovation, and best practices.By combining industry-leading research expertise with cutting-edge fraud prevention technology, Curion continues to set the standard for quality, transparency, and confidence in consumer insights.About CurionCurion helps the world's leading FMCG companies develop products people choose again and again. For more than 50 years, Curion has combined data-driven consumer and product insights, sensory expertise, proprietary methodologies, and advanced research capabilities to help clients identify opportunities, refine innovation, and confidently bring winning products to market. With seven company-owned testing facilities, a proprietary consumer panel, and a global network of research partners, Curion delivers impactful and actionable insights at every stage of the product lifecycle and continues to build a reputation for excellence and trust among the world's leading consumer brands.

Stacia Kirby

Kirby Communications

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Curion Partners with Verisoul to Strengthen Fraud Prevention and Protect the Integrity of Consumer Research News Provided By Kirby Communications September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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