Sentry XVI Portfolio

BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS MARKETS 16 BEACON HILL/BACK BAY PROPERTIES Sentry XVI, Generational Offering of Residences in Boston's Premium Neighborhoods

- Jason WeissmanBOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOSTON – Boston Realty Advisors, the New England region's largest independent commercial real estate brokerage, has been retained as exclusive advisor on the sale of Sentry XVI, a 130-unit multifamily portfolio of 16 residential properties comprising separately deeded buildings in Beacon Hill and Back Bay.The collection includes 15 buildings within the Beacon Hill Historic District, concentrated along Myrtle, Joy, Temple, Phillips and Anderson Streets, together with 503 Beacon St. in Boston's Back Bay.Assets range from 3 to 20 units per building and were built between 1880 and 1920. The unit mix is weighted toward studios and one bedrooms, which together account for 71 percent of the portfolio.“In our 25-history, we have never seen a portfolio of this scale in Boston's Beacon Hill,” said Jason S. Weissman, Founder and Senior Partner of Boston Realty Advisors.“Buildings generally hit the market individually, one at a time, and are held by families for a generation or more.”“Assembling 16 of them through individual acquisitions would take years,” said Weissman, who founded Boston Realty Advisors a quarter of a century ago.“That is what makes this offering unusual - it gives an operator immediate scale in one of the highest barrier-to-entry markets in the United States.Boston Realty Advisors Managing Director Kevin Benzinger said,“This irreplaceable portfolio offers potential buyers with numerous potential business plans, such as long-term hold or adaptive reuse.”The Boston Realty Advisors investment sales team piloting the marketing of Sentry XVI includes Weissman; Benzinger; Senior Associate Daniel Alper and Associate Dylan Steinberg. Managing Director Jonathan Schneider is advising on debt financing.Sentry XVI properties sit adjacent to Massachusetts General Hospital, the home of Mass General Brigham, the largest private employer in Massachusetts and one of the leading hospitals in the world. Mass General Brigham is growing with a two-tower, $1.8 billion adjacent expansion.The portfolio is within walking distance of the Financial District, Charles Street, Boston Common and the Charles River Esplanade, and one Red Line stop from Kendall Square via the Charles/MGH station.The portfolio's name is derived from its 16 addresses and from the original name of Beacon Hill – Sentry Hill, for the soldier or guard stationed at the peak. When the sentry was replaced with a beacon, the neighborhood's name followed.

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BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS MARKETS 16 BEACON HILL/BACK BAY PROPERTIES News Provided By Boston Realty Advisors September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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