Panoramix Wins 2026 Wealth Management Industry Award For One Click SEC Audit Survival Solution

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Wealthies Winner 2026 Logo

“Wealthies” Winner in the Business Support Systems category

- Chris Hastings, Panoramix CEO

EAGAN, MN, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Panoramix, a leading portfolio management platform for financial advisors, was named the winner of the Business Support Systems category at the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards (“the Wealthies”) gala, held earlier this month in New York. Panoramix received the honor for its One Click SEC Audit Survival Solution, designed to simplify SEC audit preparation for financial advisors.

Introduced in December 2025, the SEC Audit automation tool enables advisors to extract the data elements included in a standard SEC audit initial request and organize them in the required format. Advisors select the desired month and year and, with one click, generate the requested spreadsheet.“Feedback has been strong,” said Joe Lucking, director of operations at Panoramix.“Of the early users who rated the SEC Audit feature, 93% gave it five out of five.”

“We're honored to receive this award from Wealth Management,” said Chris Hastings, CEO of Panoramix.“Some of our best ideas come from listening to advisors talk about the parts of their work that are unnecessarily difficult. Preparing for an SEC audit is one of those challenges. Our team saw an opportunity to take a complicated, time-consuming process and make it much simpler. That's exactly the kind of practical problem-solving we want Panoramix to be known for.”

This latest award marks Panoramix's third Wealthies win and its 10th consecutive year as a finalist in the program. The company was also named a 2026 finalist for FacetAI Integrated AI Agents in the Artificial Intelligence > Workflow Automation category.

Now in its 12th year, the Wealth Management Industry Awards recognize outstanding achievements by companies, organizations and individuals that support financial advisor success. Winners are selected based on quantitative measures including scope, scale, adoption and feature set, along with qualitative measures such as innovation, creativity and user experience.

The 2026 awards drew a record 1,392 nominations from 508 unique companies, with 315 companies represented among the finalists across 107 categories.“Our independent judges evaluate the usefulness, innovation, scope and impact of each initiative-not the company behind it,” said David Armstrong, Head of Editorial Operations, Wealth Management Group.“To be named a finalist, and especially a winner, is meaningful recognition in a year with a record field.”

A complete list of the 2026 Wealth Management Industry Awards winners and finalists is available at informaconnect/wealth-management-industry-awards.

About PanoramixTM

Developed in 2013 by Sapphire Software Services, Inc., PanoramixTM provides portfolio management and reporting software for RIAs and financial advisors. Specializing in billing and performance reporting, the Panoramix platform is multi-custodial and, with its wide array of partners and integrations, is flexible enough to integrate seamlessly into an existing tech stack, while still being robust enough to stand on its own. Panoramix is industry-recognized as a Kitces' Best Value (2023) and a top performer on the T3 Inside Information Survey eight years running (2019–2026). For more, see panoramixfinancial.

About Wealth Management

Wealth Management, an Informa business, provides everything wealth professionals need to know to stay knowledgeable about the industry, build stronger relationships, improve their practice, and grow their business. Wealth Management offers financial services organizations a broad array of marketing services designed to help them influence the industry's leading audience of wealth management professionals.

Chris Hastings

Panoramix

+1 612-599-8549

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Panoramix Wins 2026 Wealth Management Industry Award for One Click SEC Audit Survival Solution News Provided By Panoramix September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, IT Industry, Technology



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