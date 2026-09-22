US ZIP Code Map Launches Free Radius Search For Nearby ZIP Codes

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New tool helps businesses, marketers and researchers find ZIP codes within 1–50 miles of a U.S. ZIP code or place and view them on a map.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- US ZIP Code Map has added a free radius search that makes it easier to find ZIP codes surrounding a location anywhere in the United States.The idea came from a simple question that comes up often when planning a local service area: Which ZIP codes are actually within 5, 10, 20 or 50 miles of this location?With the new tool, someone can enter a ZIP code or place, choose a radius from 1 to 50 miles, and see nearby ZIP codes on an interactive map. The results are also listed below the map, making them easy to review or use for additional research.There are plenty of situations where that can be useful. A home services company may want to see which ZIP codes fall around its office before deciding where to advertise. A delivery business might be researching a new service area. A marketer may need a quick way to see the communities surrounding a client's location without looking up ZIP codes one at a time.The radius search is part of US ZIP Code Map, a free website built for exploring ZIP codes and the areas around them.Along with maps, individual ZIP code pages include available Census data such as population, median household income and median home value. ZIP codes can also be explored by state, city and county, and the site includes national and state rankings for several demographic measures.The radius tool uses straight-line distance rather than driving distance. ZIP codes are included based on the distance between Census ZIP Code Tabulation Area internal points and the selected starting location.That distinction matters because ZIP codes are not the same thing as traditional geographic boundaries.USPS ZIP codes were created for mail delivery. For mapping and Census statistics, the U.S. Census Bureau creates ZIP Code Tabulation Areas, usually called ZCTAs, which approximate the geographic areas associated with ZIP codes.US ZIP Code Map explains this distinction in its methodology section and documents how the site's maps and geographic calculations are created.“A lot of businesses think about their market in miles from a location, but then need an actual list of ZIP codes to work with. We wanted to make that step simple.”The radius search is free and does not require an account or registration.It joins the site's existing ZIP code maps, demographic data, nearby ZIP code information, city and county pages, and ZIP code rankings.The new ZIP code radius search is available at .Visitors can also explore ZIP codes, cities, counties and states at .About US ZIP Code MapUS ZIP Code Map is a free website for researching ZIP codes across the United States. It brings together interactive maps, Census ZIP Code Tabulation Area boundaries, demographic data, nearby ZIP codes, radius search and ZIP code rankings in one place.Information about the site's data sources and mapping methodology is available at methodology

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US ZIP Code Map

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US ZIP Code Map Launches Free Radius Search for Nearby ZIP Codes News Provided By USZIPCodeMap September 22, 2026, 17:05 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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