Kapture Goes Live With First-Of-Its-Kind E-Sign Technology: Unlimited E-Signatures With Recordings, $15 A Month

Kapture pricing - one flat token price, no seats: $0.001 a token, $0.25 a signed document or $15/month unlimited

Kapture Sign - every signing session can be recorded: who signed what, and when

KX21 - four products, one flat monthly fee: KontrolX, Kurrent, Kapture, Komms

Las Vegas company KX21 turns on Kapture, one tool that does the job of three vendors. 2,000 Free Tokens to start. No contract, no charge per user.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- KX21, Inc. has turned on Kapture. It does three jobs in one place: it builds your forms, it gets documents signed, and it records what a visitor did before they hit send. It starts at twenty dollars of credit spent as you go, with no contract.Most companies buy those three things from three different vendors. The e-signature company charges for every person on the account, even the ones who never send anything. The proof-of-consent company charges for every record. The session-recording company charges for every visit. Three bills, three contracts, three renewal dates, and none of them talk to each other.Kapture is one bill, and a short price list. There are two kinds of form. A COMPLETED form is one the consumer filled in and hit submit - you get the lead, the video of them filling it in, and proof they agreed. An ABANDONED form is one they started and never sent; you can keep the video of that too, if you want it.With your own storage bucket, a thousand completed forms cost five dollars. A thousand abandoned ones you keep cost one dollar. A signed document costs a quarter, no matter how many people sign it - or fifteen dollars a month buys unlimited e-signatures. Building the forms is free, however many you build, and Kapture never charges per user - one account can serve your whole team.You can start todayThere is no sales call and nothing to install. Describe the form you want in plain English and it is ready to use. Paste one line of code on your website and it starts recording. Send a document out to be signed. All of it on the day you sign up."Other companies charge you for a seat nobody uses, then charge you again for the proof that the work happened. We wanted a price a two-person shop can start on and a big call center can stay on. Twenty dollars. No contract. Leave whenever you want."Jordan Soblick, Chief Executive Officer, KX21What $20 gets youTwenty dollars is the smallest credit purchase. It gets you:- 4,000 completed forms - filled in and sent, with the video and the proof, or- 80 signed documents, however many people sign each one, or- 20,000 abandoned forms - started, never sent, video kept anyway, or- any mix of the three, spent however the month actually goesBuilding the forms and storing everything in your own account are free on top of that - and every new account starts with 2,000 free tokens before the first purchase.One flat priceThat is the whole pricing model. Every token is a tenth of a cent - your first or your millionth - so the price on the page is the price on the invoice - no plan to upgrade to, nobody to call.A completed form is five tokens. A recording you keep is one. A signed document is 250 - or skip the meter entirely: fifteen dollars a month buys unlimited e-signatures with your own storage, however many documents and however many signers.10,000 completed forms a month is $50. 100,000 is $500. 1,000,000 is $5,000. Growing never changes the rate, so what you already bought never gets repriced.What the same work costs elsewhereThe going rate to certify a lead - to hold the record that proves a consumer filled in your form and agreed to be contacted - is about 4 cents each. Hold that number in your head: it is charged per lead and does not come down much as you grow.- 10,000 completed forms a month: about $400 at the going rate, $50 on Kapture- 100,000: about $4,000, against $500 on Kapture- 1,000,000: about $40,000, against $5,000 on KaptureSignatures work the same way. Ten seats at a per-seat e-signature vendor runs about $300 a month whether or not those ten people send anything. Five hundred signed documents on Kapture is fifteen dollars a month on the unlimited subscription, and there are no seats to count - one account can serve the whole team.Every figure above is published on kx21/pricing, and the calculator there will reproduce it.Two rules so the bill cannot surprise youRecording is where this kind of pricing usually goes wrong, so Kapture puts two rules in writing:- Abandoned forms are NOT KEPT until you switch that on. Leave it off and they cost you nothing at all.- Anything under five seconds is thrown away, not billed. Bots, scrapers and accidental clicks never reach your bill.Your recordings and signed documents are saved in your own storage. If you leave KX21, you keep them."If you cannot guess your bill, you stop trusting it. Ours is a short price list and one flat rate, and the calculator on our pricing page runs the same code that writes the invoice. Put your real numbers into it. That is what you pay."Rey Reyna, Chief Technology Officer, KX21How to get itKapture is live now at kx21/kapture. Every price is published, at one flat rate. The calculator at kx21/pricing will price any mix of forms, signatures and recordings. Accounts start with twenty dollars of credit, with no contract and no minimum term.About KX21KX21, Inc. makes software for any company that finds customers by phone or by form - insurance, lending, healthcare, law firms, home services, schools, car dealers, staffing, and the agencies and call centers that work for them. It sells four products: KontrolX routes leads, Kurrent tracks calls, Kapture handles forms, signatures and proof, and Komms answers the phone with AI. KX21 charges one flat fee for the software. Phone bills, storage and AI usage go straight to your own accounts at wholesale, and KX21 takes no cut of them. The company is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. Learn more at kx21. Bring us your bill and save 50% or more.

Thomas Coolidge

KX21, Inc

+1 702-528-9041

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Kapture Explained: Forms, E-Sign and Session Recording at One Flat Token Price - $15/Month Unlimited E-Signatures

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Kapture Goes Live With First-of-Its-Kind E-Sign Technology: Unlimited E-Signatures With Recordings, $15 a Month News Provided By KX21, Inc September 22, 2026, 17:10 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Law, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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