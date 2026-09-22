Good Boy Roofing & Siding Launches 'Good Boy Salutes' Free Roof Giveaway For A Local Veteran This Veterans Day

Nominations open now through October 5; recipient to be announced publicly on Veterans Day, November 11

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Good Boy Roofing & Siding, an exterior contractor serving Eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey for more than 25 years, today announced Good Boy Salutes, a new program that will provide one local veteran with a brand-new roof at no cost. Nominations are being accepted now through October 5 at callgoodboy/salutes. The company will announce the recipient publicly on Veterans Day, November 11.

Community members are encouraged to nominate a veteran in Bucks County or Montgomery County who served with an honorable discharge and whose home genuinely needs the help. Purple Heart status is not required to qualify.

“This is one of those things that's simple once you say it out loud: somebody who served deserves a roof that isn't falling apart,” said Dave Martin, owner of Good Boy Roofing & Siding.“We're a roofing company. This is just us doing the thing we're actually good at, for somebody who's earned it.”

Nominations should include the veteran's name, location, and a brief description of their situation. Selected candidates go through an eligibility and verification process before a recipient is confirmed; not all nominees will qualify. The selected veteran will be announced at a public event on November 11, with roofing installation to follow.

Good Boy Roofing & Siding asks that no Social Security numbers, discharge papers, or financial documents be submitted through the public nomination form. Additional documentation required for verification will be collected separately and securely, directly from confirmed candidates.

About Good Boy Roofing & Siding

Good Boy Roofing & Siding, founded in 2001, is a full-service roofing and siding contractor serving homeowners across Eastern Pennsylvania and South Jersey. The company rebranded from Remodeling Concepts in August 2026. More information is available at callgoodboy.

Jason Juranis, Marketing Brand Manager

Good Boy Roofing & Siding

+1 215-326-0691

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Good Boy Roofing & Siding Launches 'Good Boy Salutes' Free Roof Giveaway for a Local Veteran This Veterans Day News Provided By Scribendi Digital Marketing September 22, 2026, 17:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Real Estate & Property Management



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