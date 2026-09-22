Madhya Pradesh Gets Investment Proposals Across Technology Sectors At Bengaluru Meet

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru/Bhopal, Sep 22 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh received investment proposals across technology and emerging sectors during a series of meetings with industrialists in Bengaluru on Tuesday, including a Rs 210-crore proposal for a Global Capability Centre and two proposals of Rs 100 crore each for chip-design facilities.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, accompanied by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and local BJP leaders from Gwalior, held one-on-one interactions with investors as part of the state's efforts to attract investment and expand industrial activity across different regions. During the meetings, Bengaluru-based Tholons discussed a proposal to establish a Global Capability Centre in Madhya Pradesh with an investment of Rs 210 crore. Canada-based CGI also expressed interest in expanding its operations in the state.

In the semiconductor sector, Maven Silicon's Aceic Design Technologies proposed setting up a chip-design facility with an investment of Rs 100 crore, including Rs 25 crore in the first phase. Core-IC Technologies also proposed investing Rs 100 crore in chip-design services in phases.

Yadav highlighted the Gwalior Telecom Manufacturing Zone during the discussions and said the state was focusing on research, innovation and manufacturing of telecom equipment. "The state government is fully committed to providing a secure environment, swift approvals through a single-window system and policy support to every investor," Yadav said.

The meetings also covered investment opportunities in deep-tech, data centres, space technology, drones, defence technology and sustainability. Deep-tech venture capital fund Seafund presented a plan to provide about Rs 200 crore in funding to Madhya Pradesh-based startups, while Ninestars Information Technologies discussed setting up a data centre in the state.

Representatives of drone companies, including Airbound, ideaForge, Nautical Wings, NewSpace Research and Technologies and Unmanned Systems, discussed opportunities for developing a drone manufacturing and testing ecosystem in Madhya Pradesh.

Yadav said the state government was working to create an investment environment based on transparent policies, faster approvals and infrastructure suited to the requirements of businesses. He said industrial development was being pursued across regions, including Gwalior and Jabalpur, alongside Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, with emphasis on MSMEs and small-scale industries.

"I personally interact with investors during every roadshow, accompanied by senior officials, to ensure that investment-related issues or requirements are resolved promptly," Yadav said. The government said the Bengaluru outreach was aimed at connecting Madhya Pradesh's industrial potential with the city's technology ecosystem and creating investment and employment opportunities across different sectors.

"Bengaluru is set to play a key role in powering Asia's first Telecom Manufacturing Zone in Gwalior. A productive investor roundtable today with technology leaders, manufacturers and investors as we gear up for TMZ. With nearly 24 companies already on board, Phase 1 of the TMZ now moves forward with a clear ambition of Make in India for the world," Scindia wrote on X.