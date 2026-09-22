Six Militants Arrested, Arms And Ammunition Recovered In Manipur Operations

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 22 (IANS) Security forces in Manipur, in separate operations, arrested six militants from different districts bordering Myanmar and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, officials said on Tuesday.

A defence spokesman said that in a major effort to maintain peace and safety, Assam Rifles, working alongside local police, successfully carried out two security operations in Manipur. The joint operations resulted in the detention of three individuals along the Myanmar border and the recovery of hidden arms and ammunition in the valley.

Acting on specific information regarding three individuals who had left their camp at Teijang in Chandel District and were attempting to cross the area, security personnel set up monitoring posts around Shaibol in Tengnoupal District, supported by teams in nearby Moriengthel and Yangoupokpi. During the continuous monitoring, teams spotted movement along a forest path near Border Pillar 87. The teams moved in promptly and detained the three individuals. All three were handed over to the police station for further legal steps and inquiry.

In a second operation, a combined team from Assam Rifles and Imphal West Police searched an area along the Akham–Lamdeng Road in Imphal West District. Following details obtained from previously detained individuals of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK-PRO faction) group and verified by local inputs, the team located a collection of stored weapons. The items recovered include two bolt-action rifles, nine 9mm pistols, one Lathode gun, one 36-hand grenade without a safety lever, one stun grenade, one smoke grenade, two rubber anti-riot shells and one smoke anti-riot shell.

The seized materials were handed over to Lamsang Police Station under formal procedures for further investigation. These successful operations reflect the ongoing commitment and close coordination between Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in ensuring public safety, preventing illegal movements along the border and keeping local communities secure.

A police official said that a combined team of Tengnoupal District Police and Assam Rifles arrested three active cadres of the banned People's Liberation Army (PLA) from the Myanmar border areas. The arrested militants were identified as Ningthoujam James Singh alias Bibarel (21), Kshetrimayum Rustan Singh alias Thoihenba (25) and a juvenile.