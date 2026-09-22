Nearly 30 Nations Join Gaza Peace Board: Trump

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that nearly 30 countries had joined the Board of Peace overseeing Gaza's stabilisation and reconstruction, with several governments providing money, personnel and training.

Trump outlined the international commitments during his address to the UN General Assembly in New York.

He chairs the board, which he said had received the unanimous endorsement of the UN Security Council.

"I want to express my gratitude to the United Nations Security Council for their unanimous endorsement of our 20-point Gaza peace plan, and for officially approving the Board of Peace," Trump added.

The US President said that participating countries had pledged billions of dollars for humanitarian relief and reconstruction in Gaza.

"Nearly 30 countries have joined the board, which I am honoured to chair," he added.

Trump identified Morocco, Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Uzbekistan among the countries that had contributed financial assistance.

He said the money would go directly towards relief and rebuilding efforts in the Palestinian territory.

"That money goes right to the source, right where they need it, and they desperately need it," Trump added.

The US President said that other countries were preparing additional commitments because they wanted Gaza's population to receive humanitarian assistance.

Trump also listed several governments that had offered troops, police personnel or training to support Gaza's stabilisation.

"I also want to thank those who have committed troops, police and training to help stabilise Gaza, including Indonesia, Morocco, Albania, Kosovo, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Jordan and more," he said.

Trump did not provide details about the number of personnel each country had pledged, their expected deployment date or the rules under which they would operate.

The US President used the announcement to highlight his administration's role in ending the Gaza war and securing the release of hostages held by Hamas.

"One year ago, when I addressed the great leaders in this hall, the war in Gaza was still raging brutally," Trump said.

He added that the first steps towards ending the conflict had been taken during meetings held on the sidelines of the previous UN General Assembly.

"A few weeks later, we ended the war in Gaza, saving untold thousands of lives," Trump said.

"We also brought home all remaining hostages, both living and dead, every single one of them."

Trump added that people had celebrated the agreement and described its conclusion as an outcome that many had previously considered impossible.

He presented the Gaza settlement as part of a broader foreign policy that relied on personal relationships, trade, tariffs and the threat of tariffs to pressure countries towards agreements.

The President said the Board of Peace would play a central role in ensuring that the ceasefire endured, humanitarian assistance reached civilians and reconstruction moved ahead.

The Board of Peace was formally established as an international organisation in January 2026. Its charter was launched during a signing ceremony in Davos, Switzerland, with Trump serving as Chairman.

The board subsequently established an Office of the High Representative for Gaza to coordinate among Palestinian authorities, Israel, ceasefire guarantors and international security bodies.