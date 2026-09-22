US Details $686Mn Pakistan F-16 Upgrade

MENAFN - IANS) Washington, Sept 22 (IANS) The United States has published details of a proposed USD 686 million military sale to Pakistan that would upgrade and refurbish its F-16 fighter fleet, extend the aircraft's service life through 2040 and provide advanced Link-16 communications systems.

The Defence Department notification, published in the Federal Register on Tuesday, says Pakistan has requested 92 Link-16 systems and six inert Mk-82 500-pound general-purpose bomb bodies. The bomb bodies are intended for training and do not contain explosives.

Of the estimated cost, USD 37 million covers major defence equipment and USD 649 million covers other equipment and services. Pakistan would use national funds for the purchase.

The package includes aircraft hardware and software modifications needed for operational flight programmes and mandatory avionics updates. It also covers advanced identification friend-or-foe systems, cryptographic equipment, secure communications and precision-navigation support.

Joint mission-planning systems, weapons-integration and testing equipment, spare and repair parts, technical documents, software support and a full-motion simulator are also included. The proposal provides for personnel training and US government and contractor engineering, technical and logistical assistance.

The notification said the sale would allow Pakistan to retain interoperability with US and partner forces during counterterrorism missions and possible future contingency operations.

“The proposed sale will maintain Pakistan's capability to meet current and future threats by updating and refurbishing its Block-52 and Mid Life Upgrade F-16 fleet,” the notice said.

It said the changes would permit“more seamless integration and interoperability” between the Pakistan Air Force and the US Air Force during combat operations, exercises and training.

The refurbishment would extend the life of the aircraft until 2040 while addressing what the document described as critical flight-safety concerns. Pakistan would have no difficulty absorbing the equipment and services into its armed forces, it said.

The Pentagon notice also maintained that the proposed transaction“will not alter the basic military balance in the region,” a formulation closely watched in India because of the history of India-Pakistan tensions and the combat role of the Pakistani air force.

Lockheed Martin, based in Fort Worth, Texas, would be the principal contractor. The US government said it was not aware of any proposed offset agreement. Any such arrangement would be negotiated between Pakistan and the contractor.

The programme would not require additional US government or contractor personnel to be stationed in Pakistan. The Defence Department also said the sale would have no adverse effect on US military readiness.

The notice identifies the proposal as Transmittal No. 22-08 and says it was delivered to Congress on December 4. Its publication in the Federal Register places the details of the proposed package in the public record.

A congressional notification describes a possible sale and its maximum estimated value; it does not by itself establish that every listed item will ultimately be purchased.

Link-16 is a secure tactical data network used to exchange near-real-time voice and data among aircraft, ships and ground forces. The notice describes it as a jam-resistant system supporting surveillance, identification, air control and weapons-engagement coordination.