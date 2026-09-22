Megastar Chiranjeevi Marks 48 Years In Films With A Heartfelt Note

Megastar Chiranjeevi has completed 48 years in the film industry, marking nearly five decades of a career across Telugu cinema and other Indian-language markets. On the occasion, Chiranjeevi shared a post on X looking back at his journey, thanking filmmakers, actors, technicians, producers and his fans for standing by him through the years.

A Heartfelt Note of Gratitude

Recalling the many roles and experiences that shaped his career, the actor spoke about the“many characters” he has played and the“many victories” he has witnessed. He also thanked the people who helped him along the way.“In these 48 years, I have portrayed so many characters. I have witnessed so many victories. I have received so many awards and honors. In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors, technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you-my heartfelt gratitude.”

Chiranjeevi went on to say that the love he received from audiences has been more valuable to him than the awards and honours he has received during his career.“It is your collective support that has placed me at this level today. But greater than all those victories... is the love you have shown me. More valuable than all those honors... is the place you have given me in your hearts.”

The actor also thanked his fans for treating him like a“family member” and said their love had become an important part of his identity.“To every fan who has considered me a family member and showered me with such unparalleled love and affection-my heartfelt thanks. On that day,“Chiranjeevi” was the name I took. Today, with your love, it has become my eternal identity. To your love, to your fandom With eternal gratitude...”

A Pan-Indian Presence

Chiranjeevi has also been part of Hindi cinema. His Hindi filmography includes Pratibandh (1990), Aaj Ka Goonda Raj (1992) and The Gentleman (1994). Aaj Ka Goonda Raj was the Hindi remake of his Telugu film Gang leader. Several of his Telugu films were also dubbed and released in Hindi, helping him reach audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking states.

Over the course of his career, Chiranjeevi has worked across different genres and with several generations of actors, directors and technicians, establishing a long-running presence in Indian cinema. (ANI)

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