Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Itonic Holdings, Ltd. Investors
Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email:..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.
A Complaint has been filed on behalf of purchasers or acquirers of the Company's Class A ordinary shares, alleging that certain of the Company's officers and directors, its auditor (Marcum Asia CPAs LLP), and the underwriters of its initial public offering (Cathay Securities, Inc. and Dominari Securities LLC) orchestrated a“pump-and-dump” scheme to defraud investors in Pheton, in which promoters impersonating legitimate financial advisors touted the Company's shares with baseless claims, including fabricated rumors of an acquisition by Gilead Sciences, Inc. The scheme collapsed on July 29, 2025, when Pheton's stock price fell approximately 95% in a single trading session.
The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.
Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar
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310-692-8883
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