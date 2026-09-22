New York, USA, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Poised for Phenomenal Expansion at a Growth Rate of ~9% by 2034 | DelveInsight

The Alzheimer's disease biomarker market is experiencing steady growth, driven by the rising prevalence of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, increasing emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis, and the growing adoption of biomarker-based approaches in disease management. The market is also benefiting from rapid advancements in blood-based biomarkers, particularly phosphorylated tau (p-tau) and amyloid-beta assays, which offer less invasive and more accessible alternatives to cerebrospinal fluid testing and PET imaging.

DelveInsight's Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading Alzheimer's disease biomarker companies' market shares, challenges, Alzheimer's disease biomarker market drivers, barriers, trends, and key Alzheimer's disease biomarker companies in the market.

Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Summary



2025 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Size: USD 2.2 Billion

2034 Projected Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Size: USD 4.7 Billion

Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

Largest Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market: North America

Largest Biomarker Segment: Amyloid Biomarkers Category Key Companies in the Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market: Fujirebio, Roche Diagnostics, Quanterix, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Revvity (PerkinElmer), Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), and others

Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market



Rising Prevalence of Alzheimer's Disease: The growing global burden of Alzheimer's disease, particularly among aging populations, is increasing the demand for accurate and timely diagnostic tools. Biomarkers are gaining importance in identifying disease-related changes before significant cognitive decline occurs.

Growing Geriatric Population: The expansion of the elderly population worldwide is contributing to a higher incidence of Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. This demographic shift is creating greater demand for biomarker-based screening, diagnosis, and disease monitoring.

Advancements in Biomarker Technologies: Rapid developments in blood-based biomarkers, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) analysis, neuroimaging, and molecular diagnostic technologies are improving the accuracy and accessibility of Alzheimer's disease detection. These innovations are supporting broader adoption of biomarker testing.

Increasing Adoption of Blood-Based Biomarkers: Blood-based biomarkers such as plasma amyloid-beta and phosphorylated tau are emerging as less invasive and more accessible alternatives to traditional CSF testing and PET imaging. Their potential for cost-effective and scalable testing is expected to accelerate market growth.

Growing Focus on Early and Accurate Diagnosis: Early identification of Alzheimer's disease is becoming increasingly important for patient management and treatment planning. Biomarkers can help detect pathological changes at earlier stages, supporting more precise diagnosis and patient stratification.

Expansion of Disease-Modifying Therapies: The development and commercialization of disease-modifying Alzheimer's therapies are increasing the need for reliable biomarkers to confirm pathology, identify eligible patients, monitor treatment response, and assess disease progression.

Increasing Clinical Research and Drug Development: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are increasingly incorporating biomarkers into clinical trials to improve patient selection and evaluate therapeutic efficacy. This growing use of biomarkers across drug-development programs is strengthening market demand.

Rising Healthcare Investment and Diagnostic Infrastructure: Increased investment in neurological research, diagnostic laboratories, and advanced healthcare infrastructure is facilitating the adoption of Alzheimer's biomarker technologies. Greater availability of specialized testing is supporting market expansion across developed and emerging markets.

Growing Awareness Among Healthcare Professionals and Patients: Increased awareness of Alzheimer's disease and the benefits of early diagnosis is encouraging patients and healthcare providers to consider advanced diagnostic approaches. Greater awareness is also supporting the integration of biomarker testing into specialized memory and neurology clinics. Regulatory and Guideline Support for Biomarker-Based Diagnosis: Evolving diagnostic frameworks and regulatory acceptance of biomarker-based approaches are encouraging their integration into clinical practice. Standardization of testing methods and diagnostic criteria is expected to further improve adoption and market penetration.









Regional Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Insights

North America



North America captured the largest share of the global Alzheimer's disease biomarker market in 2025, contributing approximately 41% of total market revenue.

The region's leading position is supported by its substantial Alzheimer's disease patient population, with an estimated 7.4 million Americans aged 65 and older living with the disease in 2026, along with highly developed healthcare and diagnostic laboratory infrastructure and the strong presence of major biomarker assay developers and reference laboratories.

Increasing regulatory support from the U.S. FDA is further facilitating the adoption of advanced diagnostic solutions, highlighted by the clearance of Fujirebio's Lumipulse blood-based amyloid test in May 2025 and Roche's Elecsys pTau181 plasma test in October 2025.

Leading reference laboratory networks such as Quest Diagnostics and Labcorp also expanded the availability of blood-based biomarker testing during 2025, while evolving CMS reimbursement mechanisms and newly established proprietary laboratory analysis codes are improving payer coverage and accessibility. In addition, the presence of prominent diagnostic companies, including Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, coupled with the continued development of biomarker-driven clinical trial infrastructure, is expected to sustain North America's market leadership throughout the forecast period.

Europe



Europe represents a significant and rapidly evolving market for Alzheimer's disease biomarkers, supported by increasing emphasis on early and accurate diagnosis, expanding dementia research, and the growing adoption of biomarker-based diagnostic pathways.

The region has established clinical use of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) biomarkers, including Aβ42/Aβ40, phosphorylated tau (p-tau), and total tau, alongside amyloid PET imaging, particularly in specialized memory and tertiary care centers.

The market is increasingly shifting toward minimally invasive blood-based biomarkers, as plasma p-tau and amyloid assays offer the potential for more accessible, scalable, and cost-effective detection compared with lumbar puncture and PET imaging. This transition is being further supported by the growing clinical importance of biomarker confirmation for disease-modifying Alzheimer's treatments and the recent approval of blood-based testing technologies in Europe.

Asia-Pacific



Asia-Pacific is projected to emerge as the fastest-growing region in the Alzheimer's disease biomarker market.

The region's strong growth trajectory is supported by its rapidly aging population, increasing burden of Alzheimer's disease and dementia, expansion of diagnostic laboratory infrastructure, and rising healthcare expenditure across China, Japan, India, South Korea, and Australia.

Japan, which has one of the world's oldest populations, is increasingly incorporating advanced biomarker testing into its universal healthcare system.

Meanwhile, China is expanding its network of memory clinics and strengthening standardized guidelines for dementia diagnosis, while India continues to enhance diagnostic laboratory capabilities alongside growing awareness of the benefits of early Alzheimer's detection.

In addition, regional distributors are forming partnerships with global biomarker assay manufacturers to improve access to blood-based biomarker and immunoassay testing platforms. Collectively, the growing disease burden, expanding diagnostic infrastructure, and increasing clinical adoption of biomarker-based testing are expected to make Asia-Pacific a key contributor to market growth throughout the forecast period.

Recent Developmental Activities in the Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market



In February 2026, Lucent Diagnostics (a Quanterix brand) partnered with Life Line Screening to bring advanced blood-based Alzheimer's disease biomarker diagnostics to community screening events nationwide.

In early 2026, Fujirebio Diagnostics initiated a Class II recall of specific Lumipulse pTau217/beta-Amyloid 1-42 lots after data presented at the December 2025 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease conference showed elevated false-positive rates linked to a manufacturing issue, with corrected lots subsequently released.

In December 2025, Quanterix Corporation and ALZpath supported a landmark Nature-published study using the ALZpath p-Tau-217 Advantage PLUS kit on Quanterix's fully automated Simoa HD-X analyzer to establish Alzheimer's disease neuropathology prevalence in a population-based cohort of more than 11,000 individuals in Norway.

In October 2025, Roche received FDA clearance for its Elecsys phosphorylated tau (pTau) 181 plasma test to help rule out Alzheimer's disease in primary care settings.

In August 2025, Labcorp completed the nationwide commercial launch of the Lumipulse blood-based Alzheimer's disease test, significantly improving accessibility for clinicians and patients across the United States. In July 2025, Quest Diagnostics announced it would offer laboratory testing based on Fujirebio's FDA-cleared Lumipulse plasma ratio test through its national network of patient service centers.

What is Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker?

Alzheimer's disease biomarkers are measurable biological indicators that provide information about the underlying pathological processes associated with the disease. These biomarkers can help detect and characterize Alzheimer's-related changes, support diagnosis and differential diagnosis, monitor disease progression, and assess responses to emerging therapies. Key biomarkers include amyloid-beta (Aβ) plaques, tau pathology, and neurodegeneration or neuronal injury markers. Amyloid-beta biomarkers, such as Aβ42/40 ratios in cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) or plasma, indicate amyloid accumulation, while phosphorylated tau (p-tau), including p-tau181 and p-tau217, reflects tau pathology and has emerged as an important indicator of Alzheimer's disease. Other biomarkers, such as neurofilament light chain (NfL) and glial fibrillary acidic protein (GFAP), provide information on neuronal injury and neuroinflammation. Advances in blood-based biomarker testing are increasingly improving the accessibility of Alzheimer's disease detection and monitoring, potentially enabling earlier identification of individuals at risk and supporting more efficient clinical development of disease-modifying therapies.

Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023–2034 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market CAGR ~9% Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Size by 2034 USD 4.7 Billion Key Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Companies Fujirebio, Roche Diagnostics, Quanterix, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics, Sysmex Corporation, Revvity (PerkinElmer), Bio-Techne (R&D Systems), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich), and others

Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Assessment



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By Biomarker Type: Amyloid Biomarkers, Tau Biomarkers, Neurodegeneration Biomarkers, Neuroinflammation Biomarkers, Synaptic Dysfunction Biomarkers, and Others



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By Sample Type: Blood [Plasma/Serum], Cerebrospinal Fluid [CSF], Urine, Saliva, and Other Biological Fluids



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By Technology: Immunoassays, Mass Spectrometry, Polymerase Chain Reaction [PCR], Next-Generation Sequencing [NGS], and Others



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By Disease Stage: Preclinical Alzheimer's Disease, Mild Cognitive Impairment [MCI] Due to Alzheimer's Disease, Early-Stage Alzheimer's Disease, Moderate Alzheimer's Disease, and Severe Alzheimer's Disease



Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By End Users: Hospitals, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Segmentation By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Report Introduction 2 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Executive Summary 3 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Alzheimer's Disease Biomarker Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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