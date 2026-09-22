Milk's Protein Power Helps Fuel Students For School

The Dairy Alliance highlights real milk as a simple and affordable source of high-quality protein for busy school days

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Dairy Alliance is highlighting how real milk can help power school days with 13 essential nutrients like high-quality protein. Just like pencils, paper and protractors, protein plays an important role in a student's school-day toolkit.Breakfast Insights for Fueled MorningsSchool mornings can be a whirlwind, making breakfast a critical opportunity to help students start the day fueled for success. Between getting dressed, packing lunches, and rushing out the door, families often have limited time to prepare a nutritious meal. Milk provides a simple, convenient solution, delivering essential nutrients like high-quality protein that help power students through the school day.Whether poured over cereal, enjoyed alongside breakfast, or incorporated into a favorite smoothie, real dairy milk makes it easy to add complete, high-quality protein to a student's routine. This protein helps students stay full longer, making it a practical addition to a morning meal designed to keep busy kids energized and focused.“Breakfast transforms academic outcomes, and real dairy milk plays a critical role. When students skip breakfast, they enter the classroom already behind, missing focus, losing retention, struggling with concentration,” said Farrah Newberry, CEO of The Dairy Alliance.“Milk provides the complete high-quality protein that fuels brains so they are ready to learn, and at approximately 25 cents per 8 oz. serving, families can build this advantage consistently and affordably.”Milk Delivers Essential Nutrients for Student SuccessMilk provides a powerful nutritional package to help support students' growth, development, and overall wellness. Each 8-ounce serving delivers 8 grams of complete, high-quality protein, with all nine essential amino acids the body needs. In addition, milk supplies other key nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and phosphorus, which play an important role in building and maintaining strong bones.These nutrients help students achieve peak bone mass, which research associates with reduced risk for osteoporosis later in life. Three daily servings of milk, cheese, or yogurt provide complete, high-quality protein with all 9 essential amino acids that's needed to support muscle growth and recovery, along with many other essential nutrients needed to support a healthy, active lifestyle.Budget Conscience FamiliesFor budget-conscious families, milk remains one of the most affordable and nutritious sources of high-quality protein available. At approximately 25 cents per 8-ounce serving, milk delivers complete protein containing all nine essential amino acids, offering exceptional nutritional value compared with many other beverage options.Families seeking simple ways to increase protein intake throughout the day can turn to a variety of dairy foods. Milk, cheese, and yogurt all provide high-quality protein and offer convenient options such as cheese sticks and drinkable yogurts that make it easy for children to enjoy a nutritious snack between meals, after school, or on the go. These dairy foods also provide other important nutrients, including B vitamins, that help support energy metabolism and overall health.To learn more about The Dairy Alliance, visit thedairyalliance or @TheDairyAlliance on Facebook or Instagram.About The Dairy AllianceThe Dairy Alliance is a nonprofit funded by dairy farm families of the Southeast. We work diligently with dairy farmers, schools, sports teams, health professionals, local organizations, state leaders, the media, and the public to promote dairy foods and knowledge about the dairy industry. Our efforts center in eight states: Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Kim Miller

Ink Link Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Milk's Protein Power Helps Fuel Students for School News Provided By Ink Link Marketing September 22, 2026, 16:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Education, Food & Beverage Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.