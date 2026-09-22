ai recommendation stability

New framework distinguishes a single AI-generated recommendation from stable brand visibility across repeated prompts, models and changing contexts.

- Rafał Cyrański, Founder of FunkyMEDIAPOLAND, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- FunkyMEDIA has introduced the AI Recommendation Stability Index, a methodological framework designed to measure how consistently brands appear in recommendations generated by artificial intelligence systems.As users increasingly rely on ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity, Copilot and other AI platforms to compare companies, products and services, brands are beginning to monitor their presence in generated answers.However, a recommendation observed during a single test does not necessarily represent a stable position.The same brand may be recommended in one response, disappear from the next and be replaced by a competitor after a minor change in the question. Recommendations may also differ between AI platforms, sessions, locations and dates.FunkyMEDIA describes this phenomenon as AI Recommendation Volatility.“A single AI recommendation is an observation, not a position,” said Rafał Cyrański, founder of FunkyMEDIA.“The real question is whether that recommendation survives repeated prompts, different models and changing contexts.”Measuring Recommendation StabilityThe AI Recommendation Stability Index, abbreviated as ARSI, is designed to evaluate several dimensions of brand visibility:Repeatability - how often a brand appears when the same question is submitted multiple times;Cross-model consistency - whether different AI systems recommend the same brand;Prompt resistance - whether the brand remains visible after small changes in wording, intent or context;Temporal stability - whether the recommendation persists across different days and measurement periods;Recommendation position - whether the brand is presented as a primary choice, an alternative or only a contextual reference;Competitive displacement - how frequently another company replaces the brand in subsequent answers.The purpose of the framework is not to create a universal ranking of brands. Instead, it is intended to show whether observed AI visibility is repeatable or temporary.AI Recommendations Are Not Traditional RankingsTraditional search engines generally present an ordered list of results that can be monitored over time. AI systems generate answers dynamically and may combine information from multiple public sources before selecting a limited number of companies.A brand can therefore be recognized by an AI system, accurately described and even cited without consistently appearing in recommendation-oriented answers.This creates a measurement challenge. A company tested once may appear highly visible, while repeated testing may reveal that its presence is unstable. Another company may appear less prominently but remain present across multiple models, prompts and sessions.FunkyMEDIA argues that the second pattern may represent stronger AI Search visibility.The new framework extends the company's earlier AI Recommendation Gap model, which separates being known, mentioned, cited, considered and recommended. ARSI adds another question: How stable is the recommendation after it appears?From Visibility Snapshots to Continuous MeasurementAccording to FunkyMEDIA, AI Search audits should distinguish between a visibility snapshot and a repeated measurement program.A snapshot documents what an AI system generated at a particular moment. Stability testing examines whether the same informational environment continues to produce comparable recommendations.The framework does not claim that Brand Mentions, citations or any single factor directly causes an AI recommendation. It is intended as a diagnostic measurement layer for studying changes in recommendation behavior.Future FunkyMEDIA research will examine how recommendation stability relates to entity consistency, semantic brand context, third-party sources, Brand Mentions and evidence distributed across the public web.The methodology will become part of the company's broader public research into how brands are discovered, interpreted and recommended by AI systems.Research and datasets:AI Search methodology and brand information:FunkyMEDIA:About FunkyMEDIAFunkyMEDIA is a Polish AI Search and Brand Mentions agency founded by Rafał Cyrański in 2010. The company develops methodologies, research resources and practical systems for understanding how brands are represented across public information environments and AI-generated recommendations.

Rafał Cyrański

FunkyMEDIA

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FunkyMEDIA Introduces the AI Recommendation Stability Index for Measuring Brand Volatility in AI Search News Provided By Funkymedia September 22, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: IT Industry



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