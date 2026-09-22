RCR|HUB, Your RCM Online Resource

RCR|HUB's biweekly newsletter features 85 Revenue Cycle career moves, expanded research, Business Partner spotlights, and AI search insights.

- Jena R. Eggert

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The September 21 edition recognizes 85 career moves in its latest Shakers & Movers feature, introduces two RCM Business Partners and explores the growing importance of AI search visibility in healthcare.

Shakers & Movers: The People Behind the Revenue Cycle CommUnity

Since launching in April 2023, RCR|HUB's Shakers & Movers series has recorded 2,360 career moves across the Revenue Cycle CommUnity.

The latest September feature recognizes 85 career moves spanning Executive Leadership, Revenue Cycle Leadership, Patient Access, Revenue Integrity, Coding and Billing.

Featured healthcare organizations include Mayo Clinic, Ascension, and CommonSpirit Health, among others.

At the end of August, RCR|HUB expanded its research process by adding dedicated resources that combine automated discovery with manual verification. Technology helps surface career announcements, while the research team reviews and confirms the details.

The expanded process supports the series' ongoing mission to recognize the professionals whose work contributes to healthcare's financial operations and patient experience.

“Our Shakers & Movers series highlights career moves and advancements shared by individuals and organizations on LinkedIn and corporate websites,” said Jena Eggert, Founder and CEO of RCR|HUB.“It's our way of recognizing their achievements and celebrating the people who make up our Revenue Cycle CommUnity.”

The September report represents the first group of career moves recorded through the expanded research process, with additional announcements to follow.

Two RCM Business Partners Worth Knowing

The latest newsletter also introduces two companies supporting healthcare Providers through specialized Revenue Cycle services and technology.

UnisLink: Full-Service RCM Built Around Provider Success

UnisLink provides full-service Revenue Cycle Management and technology for physician practices. Its approach combines RCM expertise with purpose-built technology to help practices manage administrative operations and maintain a more predictable Revenue Cycle.

The Auctus Group: Specialty RCM for Plastic Surgery, Dermatology and ENT

The Auctus Group specializes in Revenue Cycle services for plastic surgery, dermatology and ENT practices. Its services combine AI-assisted coding, prior authorization and credentialing support with review by CPC-certified coders.

Both companies are featured in the September newsletter as part of RCR|HUB's ongoing effort to introduce healthcare Providers to Business Partners and resources across the Revenue Cycle.

How Serious Are We About AI? Take a Look.

As healthcare professionals increasingly use AI-powered search tools to research services and solutions, RCR|HUB is examining how its platform appears in AI-generated search results.

According to a recent amionai AI Overview competitor report cited by RCR|HUB, the platform ranked first among 585 competitors in the report's measured results. The findings reflect the platform's focus on visibility for the Revenue Cycle CommUnity as search behavior evolves.

For Business Partners, RCR|HUB provides an additional opportunity to be discovered by healthcare Providers researching Revenue Cycle solutions through traditional search and emerging AI tools.

The September newsletter explores this changing discovery process and RCR|HUB's continued investment in making its Business Partner directory and industry resources accessible online.

Connecting the Revenue Cycle CommUnity

Through its Business Partner directory, RFP Access Network, Job Board, industry articles, and biweekly newsletter, RCR|HUB brings together resources for healthcare Providers and the companies supporting their Revenue Cycle operations.

The September 21 edition of RCM Connections is available online:

Healthcare professionals can also subscribe to receive future editions of RCM Connections and the Shakers & Movers report.

About RCR|HUB

RCR|HUB is a U.S. Revenue Cycle Management resource and Business Partner directory connecting healthcare Providers with RCM companies, industry news, career opportunities, and educational resources. The platform provides a searchable Business Partner directory, The RCM RFP Access Network, Job Board, and industry publications designed to support connections across the Revenue Cycle CommUnity.

Learn more at .

Jena Eggert

RCR|HUB

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RCR|HUB Recognizes 85 Revenue Cycle Career Moves in September Shakers & Movers News Provided By Jena Eggert, RCR|HUB September 22, 2026, 16:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



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