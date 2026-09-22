Trippylove9k Donates Proceeds To The Onsite Foundation To Support Trauma-Informed Healing

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Donation will help expand access to specialized programs for people affected by grief and trauma.

- Deanna Wantz, Executive DirectorSANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- TrippyLove9k has announced a donation to The Onsite Foundation, a nonprofit that provides trauma-informed counseling and emotional wellness programs for individuals and communities facing grief, trauma, stress, and loss.The contribution comes from proceeds generated through TrippyLove9k, an organization created in memory of Dominic Lorenzi. TrippyLove9k chose to support The Onsite Foundation because of its commitment to compassionate, specialized care and its work to reduce the financial barriers that can prevent people from receiving help.The Onsite Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Onsite, a trauma-focused therapeutic organization with campuses in Tennessee and Southern California. The Onsite Foundation's programs are“100% donor-funded,” according to Executive Director Deanna Wantz, allowing the Foundation to provide scholarships and to make its services accessible to more people.Programs are designed around the needs of specific communities. Life After Loss supports bereaved parents grieving the death of a child and has served more than 600 parents. Triumph Over Tragedyprovides care for survivors of mass shootings and has reached nearly 300 people. The Foundation also offers specialized support for veterans, first responders, faith leaders, songwriters, and artists.Participants take part in trauma education, grounding practices, experiential activities, and small-group therapy led by specialized clinicians. Groups are intentionally kept small, giving participants focused professional guidance alongside others who understand similar experiences.“What we've learned with trauma treatment over the years”, says Deanna Wantz,“is that when you get people together who've had similar experiences, the healing just goes deeper and [becomes] more beneficial.”The Foundation's approach also includes what Wantz calls“healing hospitality.” Meals, housekeeping, and other daily responsibilities are handled during the program so participants can focus on their care. Participants are also encouraged to work with a local therapist after the experience to help them continue integrating what they learned after returning home.These elements are central to TrippyLove9k's decision to donate. The Onsite Foundation combines professional care with practical support, creates programs tailored to the people it serves, and uses donor funding to make those programs available to individuals who might otherwise be unable to attend.TrippyLove9k is proud to support the Foundation's work and help more people access compassionate, trauma-informed care during difficult periods in their lives.To learn more about The Onsite Foundation, its programs, and ways to support its mission, visit theonsitefoundation.To learn more about TrippyLove9k, visit trippylove9k.About TrippyLove9kTrippyLove9k was created in memory of Dominic Lorenzi to carry forward the creativity, generosity, compassion, and love he shared with others. The organization supports creative expression, collaboration, community involvement, and purposeful giving.About The Onsite FoundationThe Onsite Foundation is a 501c3 public charity that provides donor-funded, trauma-informed emotional wellness experiences for people affected by trauma, grief, stress, and loss. Its specialized programs serve grieving parents, veterans, mass shooting survivors, first responders, faith leaders, songwriters, artists, and other communities seeking compassionate care. The Onsite Foundation exists to ensure all persons affected by trauma, abuse, stress, or mental health issues receive the gift of emotional freedom.

Deanna Wantz

The Onsite Foundation

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TrippyLove9k Donates Proceeds to The Onsite Foundation to Support Trauma-Informed Healing News Provided By BlockHub, LLC September 22, 2026, 16:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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