Cumberland School Department And Durham School Services Celebrate A Safe, Reliable Start To The New School Year

Durham School Services Cumberland Team

- Dr. Philip Thornton, Superintendent, Cumberland School DepartmentCUMBERLAND, RI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- From coast to coast, Durham School Services is helping students start the school year strong. Now, the spotlight turns to the East Coast, where the company recently celebrated another successful start-up alongside its longtime partner of 21 years, the Cumberland School Department.In preparation for the first day of school, Durham's team and the Cumberland School Department dotted every i and crossed every t. From start-up meetings to safety training and driver refresher courses, these standard procedures were completed flawlessly. While this preparation played a significant role in last month's success, the true credit, according to Mark Dumont, General Manager, Durham School Services, is“the relationship we've built on open communication, collaboration, and our shared commitment to student safety.”As an important Company value, safety is, without a doubt, the star that guides all of the Durham team's operating decisions, and this is also true for the Cumberland School Department.“I work very closely with Durham's General Manager, Mark, and speak to him frequently,” Tracy Walton, Transportation Coordinator, Cumberland School Department.“We approach everything collaboratively with safety top of mind. This allows us to provide our students and their families with not only the utmost care, but also efficient, effective transportation. I think this year's start-up was a perfect example of what this type of partnership can achieve.”With deep-rooted experience in student transportation dating back to 1917, Durham has helped define best practices in the industry and maintains the keys to service excellence, including proactive communication, teamwork, and elevated safety standards, which have established the Company as a premier transportation provider. By leveraging that century of experience, Durham has continuously implemented effective operations and built long-standing partnerships, like the one with the Cumberland School Department.“A strong start does not happen by accident. It takes lots of planning, communication, partnership, and a shared commitment to the well-being of the students and families we serve,” said Mark Dumont, General Manager, Durham School Services.“By communicating early and frequently, reviewing the details together, and responding promptly when adjustments are needed, we help ensure that the district stays informed and, in turn, build a greater level of trust with district leaders and the families that depend on us. I am beyond pleased with what my team has accomplished together with the Cumberland School Department and look forward to continuing Durham's legacy of providing excellent service.”“I am very proud of the partnership we have established with Durham School Services and the safe, steadfast service we have been able to provide to our students and community. From their drivers, monitors, and staff to the leadership team, Steve, Francisco, and Mark, Durham has shown nothing but the highest regard for ensuring our students are well taken care of and above all, safe while in their care. This commitment, coupled with proactive problem-solving and continuous communication, is why we have enjoyed such success all these years,” said Dr. Philip Thornton, Superintendent of Schools, Cumberland School Department.“I couldn't ask for a better transportation partner for our district, so thank you, Durham, for all that you do to protect our students' access to safe, reliable transportation.”Beyond day-to-day transportation, Durham is also a proud community partner. The team often supports local Touch-a-Truck and Ride-Along events, bringing an iconic yellow bus for children to explore and ride on before the new school year begins. The team has also donated buses to transport children throughout the community for seasonal events and activities such as Halloween celebrations. These efforts and more give Durham the opportunity to build stronger ties with the community and remain the trusted provider the Cumberland School Department and its families have depended on for more than 20 years.About Durham School ServicesAs a premier transportation provider, Durham School Services provides safe, reliable student transportation that communities trust and families depend on. With operational discipline, local commitment, proven safety standards, and clear accountability, we bring deep expertise to every route we operate. Driven by our five values: Safety, Care, Transparency, Communities, and Culture, we deliver transportation that works quietly, consistently, and without disruption.

Anna Lam

Durham School Services

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Cumberland School Department and Durham School Services Celebrate a Safe, Reliable Start to the New School Year News Provided By Summit School Services September 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education



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