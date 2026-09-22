Maev's Whole Ingredient Food Earns Clean Label Project Purity Award

As dog parents raise the bar for what's in the bowl, the Purity Award adds independent validation to the quality & testing standards Maev has upheld since day 1

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Maev, the human-grade, whole-ingredient dog food brand dedicated to supporting dogs' long-term health and making real nutrition simpler for dog parents, today announced that its Beef, Chicken, and Lamb Whole Ingredient Food have earned the Clean Label Project Purity Award.

Since its founding in 2018, quality and safety standards have been integral to how Maev operates-from ingredient sourcing to product formulation and testing. That focus aligns with the high expectations dog parents increasingly bring to what goes in their dogs' bowls, with 53% of U.S. dog owners saying they care more about their dog's nutrition than their own. Maev's Whole Ingredient Food reflects that same level of care, made with human-grade ingredients, free of fillers and preservatives, formulated by PhD veterinary nutritionists, and rigorously tested in-house-all in service of its mission to radically improve dogs' lives.

“Dog parents are asking more questions about what goes into the bowl and the standards behind it-and rightfully so,” says Katie Spies, Founder and CEO of Maev.“We built Maev around giving them clear answers: whole ingredients they can see, thoughtful sourcing and formulation, and rigorous testing. Earning this award adds meaningful independent validation to that work, and we're more motivated than ever to continue raising the bar for our dogs.”

The Clean Label Project Purity Award adds another important layer of independent verification to Maev's high standards. Clean Label Project is an independent nonprofit committed to furthering safety and transparency in consumer products, testing finished products for contaminants including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers. The Purity Award is reserved exclusively for products that perform among the top one-third of those tested within their category, providing consumers with confidence in what they're buying. Maev's Whole Ingredient Beef, Chicken, and Lamb recipes all meet that standard.

“We're proud to recognize Maev with the Clean Label Project Purity Award,” said Molly Hamilton, Executive Director of Clean Label Project.“Their Beef, Chicken, and Lamb Whole Ingredient Dog Food recipes underwent rigorous independent testing and met our standards for product purity. Pet parents deserve transparency and confidence in what they're putting in their dogs' bowls, and Maev's commitment to quality is exactly what this award is designed to recognize.”

Maev's Whole Ingredient Food is available for purchase on meetmaev, Amazon, and Chewy.

ABOUT MAEV

Maev is the only fresh, ready-to-eat dog food made with human-grade, whole ingredients you can see in the bowl. Created to radically improve the health and happiness of dogs and Dog Parents everywhere, Maev works with veterinary nutritionists to craft complete and balanced fresh-frozen food blends that are high in protein and made from only whole ingredients to support longevity, vitality, and everyday joy. Follow along @meetmaev and learn more at meetmaev.

FAQ

What is the Clean Label Project Purity Award?

It's a third-party recognition from independent nonprofit Clean Label Project. It tests finished products for contaminants including heavy metals, pesticides, and plasticizers and is reserved for products that perform among the top one-third of those tested within their category.

Which Maev products received the Clean Label Project Purity Award?

Maev's Whole Ingredient Beef, Chicken, and Lamb recipes. The newly released Nordic Fish recipe was not included, as it has not yet been tested.

Is Maev dog food independently tested?

Yes. Maev's Whole Ingredient Beef, Chicken, and Lamb recipes were independently tested by Clean Label Project and met the standard required to earn the Purity Award.

Angela Pizzimenti

Isetta

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Maev's Whole Ingredient Food Earns Clean Label Project Purity Award News Provided By Isetta September 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods



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