Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Sponsors And Exhibits At Western Museums Association 2026 Annual Meeting In Utah

Margaret's The Couture Cleaner Sponsors and Exhibits at Western Museums Association 2026 Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City

Western Museums Association 2026 Annual Meeting

Textile Conservation & Restoration House brings specialized expertise in historic garments, museum textiles, and collection care to WMA | UMA 2026

- Chuck Horst, President, Margaret's the Couture Cleaner

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Margaret's The Couture Cleaner, a textile conservation and restoration company specializing in caring for, conserving, and restoring significant garments, textiles, and luxury objects, will participate as a sponsor and exhibitor at the Western Museums Association 2026 Annual Meeting, September 23–26, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Produced in partnership with the Utah Museums Association, the 2026 Annual Meeting brings museum professionals together to exchange ideas, develop skills, strengthen professional networks and explore issues affecting museums and the communities they serve.

This year's theme, ASPIRE, encourages museum professionals to imagine new possibilities for their institutions while examining innovation, stewardship, community engagement, and approaches to interpreting and preserving cultural heritage.

For Margaret's, those conversations closely align with its work supporting museums, collectors, curators, conservators, appraisers and other professionals responsible for the stewardship of historically and culturally significant textiles and garments.

“Every textile tells a story, but preserving that story requires understanding the materials, construction, age, condition, and history of the object before any work begins,” said Chuck Horst. Horst is president of Margaret's The Couture Cleaner.“The Western Museums Association Annual Meeting gives us an opportunity to meet directly with museum professionals and discuss the practical challenges involved in caring for textiles and garments entrusted to their collections.”

Specialized Textile Conservation and Restoration. Founded in 1987, Margaret's has developed specialized expertise beyond traditional garment care, including the conservation and restoration of historic and collectible textiles. Its work can include condition assessment, careful cleaning, stabilization, hand repair, restoration, archival handling, and documentation, with treatment decisions tailored to each object's construction, materials, age, and condition.

Margaret's has provided specialized services for museum and exhibition projects involving historically significant garments and textiles, including work for the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and Museum and textile preparation for ASU FIDM Museum's“ADRIAN: Designing Hollywood, Dressing America” exhibition. The company has also undertaken conservation work involving fragile historic textiles where preservation, rather than cosmetic perfection, is the primary objective.

Supporting Museum Collections and Cultural Heritage. Textiles present distinct challenges for museums. Fibers, dyes, embellishments, structural components, previous repairs, environmental exposure, and decades-or even centuries-of aging can affect how an object should be handled and whether intervention is appropriate. Margaret's works collaboratively with museum and collection professionals to evaluate these considerations before treatment.

Services relevant to museums and institutional collections include:

.Historic and vintage garment conservation

.Museum textile cleaning and stabilization

.Condition assessment and documentation

.Hand repair and structural support

.Exhibition preparation

.Archival handling and preservation

.Specialized treatment of leather, suede and accessories

.Consultation for curators, collectors, appraisers and insurers

Participation in WMA | UMA 2026 expands Margaret's ongoing engagement with the museum community and gives museum professionals an opportunity to discuss specific textile-care challenges directly with the company's specialists.

The Western Museums Association describes its Annual Meeting as an opportunity for museum professionals to learn from peers, strengthen regional and national networks, and explore how museums are navigating contemporary issues. The 2026 gathering in Salt Lake City emphasizes the possibilities created through innovation, stronger partnerships, and thoughtful stewardship.

Margaret's will be available throughout the conference to meet with museum professionals interested in textile conservation, restoration, collection care, and preserving historically significant garments and objects.

About Margaret's The Couture Cleaner

Margaret's The Couture Cleaner is a family-owned Couture Dry Cleaning, textile conservation, and restoration house founded in 1987 and headquartered in San Diego, California. The company specializes in couture garment care, museum and vintage textile conservation, bridal gown preservation, leather and suede care, and restoring luxury handbags, footwear, and accessories.

With locations throughout Southern California and nationwide service through its CleanByMail program, Margaret's works with private collectors, museums, luxury retailers, appraisers, insurers, and clients across the United States.

For more information about Margaret's museum textile conservation and restoration services, visit .

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