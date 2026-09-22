Homesmart And Northgroup Real Estate Announce Strategic Merger, Expanding Presence Across Southeast

HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows

Merger Adds Nearly 2,000 Agents and Advances HomeSmart's National Growth Strategy

- HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt WiddowsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- HomeSmart today announced a strategic merger with NorthGroup Real Estate, bringing nearly 2,000 agents into the HomeSmart network and growing the company to over 27,000 agents nationwide. The merger significantly expands HomeSmart's presence across North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida and advances the company's national growth strategy. NorthGroup will continue operating as it does today, allowing agents to maintain business as usual while gaining the benefits of HomeSmart's national scale and resources.“NorthGroup has built an impressive business with a strong culture, talented agents and a model that aligns closely with HomeSmart,” said HomeSmart Founder and CEO Matt Widdows.“This merger is an important part of our continued growth, and our priority is making sure NorthGroup agents continue to have the support they need to run their businesses successfully. We're excited to build on that with expanded tools and services and the benefits of HomeSmart's national referral network.”HomeSmart and NorthGroup share an agent-first philosophy and 100% commission model, creating a strong foundation for the merger.“This is an exciting milestone for NorthGroup and an opportunity to build on everything we've created together,” said NorthGroup Real Estate Founder, President and CEO Scott Wilkinson.“For our agents, it's business as usual. They can continue focusing on their clients and growing their businesses, now with the added strength and resources of HomeSmart behind them. We're excited about what this creates for NorthGroup and our agents.”The merger represents the latest step in HomeSmart's strategy to grow its national scale through opportunities that align with its agent-first model, while creating a foundation for continued growth in key markets across the country.About HomeSmart:Founded in 2000 with a revolutionary 100%-commission, full-service model, HomeSmart is a top national real estate enterprise powered by its proprietary end-to-end technology platform. HomeSmart exists to unlock the transformative power of real estate for everyone, providing integrated solutions to agents, franchise partners and, ultimately, consumers. HomeSmart's footprint covers over 27,000 agents across 250+ offices in 48 states. For more information on HomeSmart and its opportunities for buyers, sellers, agents, or franchise owners, visit HomeSmart.

Hayley Ringle

Evolve PR and Marketing

+1 602-499-0352

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

HomeSmart and NorthGroup Real Estate Announce Strategic Merger, Expanding Presence Across Southeast News Provided By HomeSmart September 22, 2026, 17:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Real Estate & Property Management



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.