AIHR's HR Trends 2027: AI Is Changing Work And Where HR Creates Value

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HR Trends 2027 combines AIHR U.S. labor data analysis with research on AI readiness, HR capabilities, operating models, and workforce change to identify the forces reshaping work and HR in 2027.

New York, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIHR today released HR Trends 2027, its annual report on 11 major shifts changing work, the workforce, and the HR function.







AIHR's HR Trends 2027.

The report finds that widespread AI use is pushing organizations to focus more closely on measurable value and redesign work around it. As work changes, demand is shifting toward HR capabilities in areas such as technology, analytics, organizational effectiveness, and change, prompting HR functions to adjust their structures, skills, and investment.

AIHR also published a companion report, HR Priorities 2027, which sets out how HR leaders can respond.

“AI is changing where HR creates value,” said Erik van Vulpen, Co-Founder and Dean of AIHR.“The market is placing greater value on judgment, specialized expertise, and the ability to lead change. HR leaders now face a dual challenge: transforming HR while helping the business reshape work, roles, and capabilities.”

Key findings

The market is changing what HR capabilities are worth

AIHR's U.S. labor data analysis in collaboration with Revelio Labs covers 54 HR roles, more than 162,000 active U.S. HR job postings, and 3.88 million HR professionals.

Roles tied to transformation are seeing the strongest demand growth. Organization Effectiveness Specialists rose 65.4%, while Change Management Specialists increased 21.6%. Talent is also scarce in these roles. For example, only five HR Technologists are available per job opening.

By contrast, demand for administrative and service-focused roles is shrinking. HR Administrators declined 29.6%, while HR Service Desk Agents fell 38.3%.

“As routine and entry-level work narrows, organizations face a bigger talent question around how they develop the experienced HR professionals they will need in the future,” said Dr. Marna van der Merwe, Research & Insights Lead at AIHR.“If some of the work that traditionally built business context, judgment, and HR expertise disappears, career development will need to become much more intentional.”

Businesses are shifting their focus from AI adoption to measurable value

As AI use becomes widespread, organizations are shifting focus to translating it into measurable value. AIHR research across 334 HR teams shows the same pattern within the HR function. While 65% demonstrate strong AI buy-in and advocacy, only 30% have a clear purpose, expected value, and relevant use cases for AI. Just 29% are confident they have the data, tools, and infrastructure required to support AI at scale.

Separate research across 961 HR teams and 13,665 HR professionals also identifies gaps in digital agility, data literacy, business acumen, workforce planning, and job design. Only 30% of HR professionals have received job-specific AI training.

Taken together, the data shows that measurable AI value requires clear use cases, supporting infrastructure, and the capabilities to redesign work.

“AI value is created in how organizations redesign work around the technology,” said Dr. Dieter Veldsman, Chief HR Scientist at AIHR.“Organizations need clarity on which problems AI should solve, where human judgment remains critical, and how roles, workflows, and skills need to change.”

HR must transform to lead the redesign of work

Organizations increasingly expect HR to redesign work, build AI capability, reshape roles, and prepare the workforce for change. Many HR functions are changing their operating models in response: 64% did so in the past two years. Yet only 19% report clear responsibilities across HR Business Partners, Centers of Excellence, and shared services. Among the functions that have reorganized, 60% provided no formal training on the new structure.

HR's investment mix also remains misaligned with changing capability demand. Around 59% of HR payroll sits in role families with more than 100 available professionals per opening. HR Technology and Digital and People Analytics together account for around 1.9% of the payroll, despite being among HR's tightest talent markets.

Meanwhile, 51% of leaders cite administrative load as a strategic barrier, limiting capacity to invest in higher-value capabilities.

From trends to priorities for HR leaders

HR Trends 2027 describes the forces reshaping work and HR. Its companion report, HR Priorities 2027: Redesigning for the Future, focuses on how HR leaders can respond.

It identifies five priorities: redesign work for human-AI performance, prioritize talent as an enterprise capability, define shared workforce authority, redesign HR's operating model for human-AI delivery, and refocus HR investment on the capabilities with the highest return.

Together, the reports give HR leaders a practical way to interpret the trends and set priorities for 2027.

The full HR Trends 2027 and HR Priorities 2027 reports are available at:

HR Trends 2027: aihr.com/blog/hr-trends

HR Priorities 2027: aihr.com/hr-resources/hr-priorities







AIHR's research on AI adoption and value in HR.

About AIHR

Academy to Innovate HR (AIHR) is the global online learning platform that helps HR professionals and teams build the practical, strategic skills the modern HR function demands. Its 16+ certificate programs and 85+ courses span every HR domain, from AI in HR and people analytics to HR business partnering and organizational development. Members also have access to ready-to-use templates, tools, and hands-on labs to apply what they learn at work, as well as a global HR community. AIHR is recognized by SHRM to offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs). Its programs are also eligible for HRCI, HRPA, CPHR, and ATD credits, and CPD-accredited by CPD UK, allowing CIPD members to record AIHR programs as verified Continuing Professional Development. Through these programs, AIHR helps HR professionals and organizations worldwide build the skills the modern HR function demands. Learn more at aihr.com.

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