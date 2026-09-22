The Point Casino And Hotel Selects QCI Nimble To Transform Resort Operations

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) today announced that The Point Casino and Hotel in Kingston, Washington, has selected QCI Nimble, a solution designed to bring enterprise-level operational capabilities to locally based casino operators.

QCI Nimble brings together QCI Host, QCI Slots, QCI Marketing and QCI Platform, providing capabilities across player development, gaming floor analytics, marketing and data. ChatalyticsTM works across the Nimble suite, helping teams ask questions naturally and move from data to action faster.

“Delivering a seamless and exceptional experience for our guests is at the heart of everything we do,” said Matthew Oxford, Player Development Manager at The Point Casino and Hotel.“QCI Nimble gives our teams greater visibility and the tools to make more informed decisions across our operation, helping us anticipate opportunities, work more effectively and continue elevating the experience we provide every guest.”

The deployment reflects The Point Casino and Hotel's continued focus on using technology to strengthen decision-making across the property while creating a more seamless guest experience.

“The Point Casino and Hotel is taking an important step toward transforming how its teams use data across the operation,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of Quick Custom Intelligence.“With QCI Nimble, they're bringing enterprise-level analytics closer to the people making decisions every day, creating greater visibility into performance and empowering their teams to identify opportunities and act with confidence.”

ABOUT NOO-KAYET INVESTMENTS

Noo-Kayet Investments serves as the economic advancement entity of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe. Its primary role is to offer strategic direction, manage business operations, provide analytics, support entrepreneurial initiatives, conduct feasibility studies, and secure financing for both new and existing business of the Tribe. Find out more at .

ABOUT THE POINT CASINO & HOTEL

Rooted in the rich heritage, culture, and values of the Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe, The Point Casino & Hotel is an upscale gaming and hospitality destination in Kingston, Washington. The Point Casino offers an exciting array of the latest slots, live table games, sports betting, bingo, and dining options to satisfy all tastes, while The Point Hotel features a contemporary design rooted in Coast Salish culture with meticulously appointed rooms, an indoor/outdoor lounge area, and a 65-seat meeting space, among other amenities. Learn more about The Point\ Casino & Hotel at .

ABOUT THE PORT GAMBLE S'KLALLAM TRIBE

The Port Gamble S'Klallam Tribe, originally known as the Nux Sklai Yem or Strong People, are a sovereign Coast Salish nation whose homelands are in the Salish Sea region, where they have lived since time immemorial. The Tribe's reservation is located within the Tribe's historic territory on the northern tip of the Kitsap Peninsula in Washington State. Many of the Tribe's members, who total around 1,500, still live there today. For more information about the S'Klallam Tribe, please visit .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence, Inc. is an agentically run technology business where agentic technology has managed nearly every aspect of its business. Applying this agentic platform, QCI delivers and supports its AGI Platform and QCI ResortsTM, the Unified Business Platform for Resorts. Deployed across more than 325 casino resorts throughout North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and Europe, QCI's technology supports more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue.

QCI is leading the industry's transition beyond fragmented software stacks, integrations, and data warehouses toward a single real-time system for all resort operations. Built specifically for gaming and hospitality, QCI Resorts is a unified hospitality, food and beverage, marketing, loyalty, guest engagement, operations, and enterprise platform supporting a common AI layer, while gaming systems remain integrated. The result is a foundation for real-time operational intelligence, natural language operations, and agentic AI across the casino resort enterprise. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Andrew Cardno and is headquartered in San Diego, California, with offices across North America, including St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at .

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of 16 books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.