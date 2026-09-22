BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors Of The Following Investigations: Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq PRTH), MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE MG), The Baldwin Group, Inc. (Nasdaq BWIN), Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE UTZ)

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (... ) or Marc Ackerman (... ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq – PRTH)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Priority will be acquired by an investor group led by Thomas Priore, the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (the“Investor Group”), pursuant to which the Investor Group will acquire all outstanding shares of Priority's common stock that it does not already own for $8.05 per share in cash. The all-cash transaction represents an enterprise value of approximately $1.6 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Priority Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

MISTRAS Group, Inc. (NYSE – MG)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, MISTRAS Group will be acquired by affiliates of H.I.G. Capital for $20.35 per share in an all-cash transaction, representing an enterprise value of approximately $866 million, including outstanding debt. The investigation concerns whether the MISTRAS Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

The Baldwin Group, Inc. (Nasdaq – BWIN)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Baldwin Group will be acquired by an entity to be formed by Sequence Holdings and DFO Management for $32.50 in cash for each share of Baldwin common stock. The investigation concerns whether the Baldwin Group Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE – UTZ)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Utz will be acquired by Intersnack Group GmbH & Co. KG (“Intersnack”) for $14.25 per share in cash representing an enterprise value of approximately $2.9 billion. The investigation concerns whether the Utz Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at .

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