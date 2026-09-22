Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action On Behalf Of Bloom Energy Corporation Investors

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Bloom Energy Corporation, (“Bloom” or the "Company") (NYSE: BE) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between February 27, 2025 and July 8, 2026, inclusive (the“Class Period”). Bloom investors have until September 28, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: ..., to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. Scandium is a rare earth metal used as a dopant to stabilize the zirconia-based ceramic electrolyte in Bloom Energy's solid oxide fuel cells.

The Bloom Energy class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Bloom Energy obtained scandium through intermediaries who sourced the metal from China; (ii) as a result, Bloom Energy understated the extent to which it relied on scandium from China; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about Bloom Energy's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

The Bloom Energy class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 8, 2026, at approximately 1:00 p.m. EST, Hunterbrook Media published a report titled“Bloom's Big Lie,” which alleged, among other things, that“Bloom is, in fact, reliant on Chinese scandium, according to global trade data, Chinese corporate filings, satellite imagery, and Hunterbrook's messages with Bloom's suppliers in China.” The report allegedly states“Hunterbrook traced four separate China-linked routes into Bloom's supply chain – scandium oxide shipped directly to its Delaware plant, plus scandium-bearing ceramics and powders flowing through intermediaries in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea.” On this news, the price of Bloom Energy stock fell nearly 6%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

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310-692-8883



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