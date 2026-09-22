Clixoni Launches The Growth Engine To Help Small Businesses Stay Visible As AI Reshapes Local Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The agency's new service builds a small business a professional website and then runs the content, social posts, Google Business Profile and backlink outreach around it every day, plus a CRM to track leads and request website changes, for £350 a month (about US$475) with no setup fee and no minimum term. Clixoni estimates the same capability costs £555 to £1,160 a month to assemble from software alone, or £3,500 to £10,000 a month through agencies.

Stockport, United Kingdom, Sept. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clixoni has launched the Clixoni Growth Engine, a fully managed service that builds business a professional website and then runs the marketing around it every day. The service is offered as a single monthly retainer of £350, approximately US$475 at current exchange rates, with no setup fee, no minimum term, and 30 days' notice to cancel.







Clixoni Growth Engine

The launch responds to a measurable change in how customers find local businesses. Independent research published in 2026, based on desktop and mobile panel data, found that 68% of US Google searches between January and April ended without a click on any result. The same analysis reported that AI Overviews, which now appear on more than one in five searches, reduce click-through rates by close to 60% when they are present.

Consumer behaviour is shifting alongside the results page. A 2026 survey of 1,002 US consumers found that 45% now use AI assistants to find local business recommendations, up from 6% the year before. The same survey found that 74% of consumers prioritise reviews posted within the previous three months.

Taken together, the figures point to a discovery landscape that rewards businesses showing current activity: recently published content, an updated Google Business Profile, regular social posts and mentions on other websites. A brochure website unchanged since the day it was built has little to offer either a search engine or an AI assistant.

Designed to be the best business website package available, the Clixoni Growth Engine bundles seven elements into one managed service: a professional website, designed, built, hosted and kept up to date; daily content written and published; social posts scheduled across the business's channels; weekly Google Business Profile posts, photos and updates; ongoing backlink outreach to secure quality links; an AI assistant that answers website visitors around the clock and books them in; and a sales and marketing CRM that lets clients track leads and projects and request website changes by clicking directly on the page they want changed, at no extra cost.

"Most small business owners were sold a website years ago and told that was the job done," said Mark Draper, Director of Clixoni. "That was true at the time. It is not true now. The businesses getting found today are the ones publishing something, posting something and being mentioned somewhere, week after week. Almost no owner has time for that, which is why so many of them end up paying for software they never open. We would rather do the work than sell them another login."

Clixoni positions the Growth Engine against two alternatives: doing the work in house, or buying the tools and agency services separately. The company estimates the underlying tools cost between £555 and £1,160 a month, roughly $750 to $1,570, before any of the work is done, while sourcing the equivalent services from specialist agencies would cost between £3,500 and £10,000 a month, or about $4,700 to $13,500.

Onboarding runs in four steps: an initial call and onboarding form, the website build, the engine running daily, and enquiries arriving. Clixoni estimates the website can be live within the first two weeks.

The Clixoni Growth Engine is available now to businesses across the United Kingdom. Full details are at .







What does the Clixoni Growth Engine Replace

About Clixoni Ltd

Clixoni is a leading digital marketing agency dedicated to empowering service businesses to achieve remarkable growth in an increasingly competitive landscape. Clixoni specializes in crafting tailored digital strategies that enhance online visibility, drive customer engagement, and boost revenue. As well as business website design and content creation, all Clixoni customers gain access to a powerful sales and marketing CRM.

Press Inquiries

Mark Draper

mark [at] clixoni.com

