Roy Rogers Turns Up The Flavor With New Kickin' Chicken With Hot Honey

Iconic quick-service restaurant introduces a sweet-and-spicy spin on its hand-breaded, never-frozen chicken.

FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Roy Rogers Restaurants is turning up the heat with Kickin' Chicken with Hot Honey, a limited-time offering that brings together crispy, hand-breaded chicken and the sweet heat of hot honey for a bold new take on a Roy Rogers favorite.Available for a limited time at participating Roy Rogers locations, Kickin' Chicken with Hot Honey gives guests a twist on breakfast with the Kickin' Chicken Biscuit and a spicy kick to lunch with the Kickin' Chicken Sandwich.Both offerings start with quality ingredients and real preparation. Roy Rogers uses fresh, never-frozen chicken that is hand-breaded for a crispy, golden exterior and juicy bite. Hot Honey adds a craveable balance of sweetness and heat, delivering big flavor without losing what guests love about Roy's chicken.The flavor doesn't stop with Kickin' Chicken. Hot Honey is also joining Roy Rogers' signature sauce lineup as a dipping sauce, giving guests another way to customize their Roy's favorites. Whether drizzled over Kickin' Chicken or paired with another menu favorite, the new sauce builds on Roy Rogers' longstanding sauce story and commitment to letting guests enjoy their meal their way.“At Roy Rogers, we believe there's no substitute for doing things the right way, and that starts with the food we serve,” said Jim Plamondon, Co-president.“Kickin' Chicken takes the quality our guests already know and love and gives it a bold, sweet-and-spicy twist. It's familiar enough to feel like Roy's, but with something new that makes you want to come back for another bite.”The Kickin' Chicken Sandwich pairs Roy Rogers' crispy chicken with hot honey for a combination of savory, sweet and spicy. For breakfast fans, the Kickin' Chicken Biscuit brings that same flavor to a warm biscuit for a morning with a little extra kick.The limited-time launch builds on the brand's longstanding commitment to hearty, freshly prepared food. From its signature roast beef and burgers to its hand-breaded chicken, famous Fixin's Barand signature sauces, Roy Rogers has spent decades giving guests the freedom to enjoy quality food their way.And while Kickin' Chicken may bring some heat, the idea behind it is classic Roy's: never frozen, hand-breaded and made with care. You could call it part of the Cowboy Code.Guests can try Kickin' Chicken with Hot Honey for a limited time at participating Roy Rogers restaurants. Availability and pricing may vary by location.For more information about Kickin' Chicken with Hot Honey, visit Roy Rogers Kickin' Chicken.###About Roy RogersRestaurantsBased in Frederick, MD., Roy Rogersis a chain of western-themed quick-service restaurants offering broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations. The company is famous for serving up a“Triple Threat” - three popular main dishes including USDA choice top round roast beef, hand-breaded fresh fried chicken and great-tasting burgers - and for its famous Fixin's Bar, where guests can customize their orders with a variety of fresh produce, condiments and signature sauces.Founded in 1968, Roy Rogers currently consists of 22 company-owned restaurants and 15 franchise restaurants in six states. Qualified franchise investors are now being sought to develop the beloved brand. Franchise information can be found at or by contacting the Roy Rogers franchising department at... or (240) 405-6205.

Jessie Gilligan

Something Different

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Roy Rogers Turns Up the Flavor with New Kickin' Chicken with Hot Honey News Provided By Something Different September 22, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry



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