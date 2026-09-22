Force For Good Report Sets Out US$750Tn Abundance Blueprint For Incoming UN Secretary-General

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new report finds that proven technologies can transform the world today and that emerging technologies could create a US$750tn economy by 2060.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The report finds that capital, proven solutions, technology and people are all in surplus yet are not reaching the world's development needs. It sets out an investment programme of approximately US$125 trillion to 2035 and models a scenario in which a well-governed second wave of technologies lifts global GDP to US$750 trillion by 2060.

Force for Good today published its 2026 report, Strategies for an Era of Abundance: Preparing for Civilisational Transition. It is published as the United Nations prepares to appoint a new Secretary-General, aiming to provide support in what it describes as a coming era of abundance. The report examines why progress on the UN SDGs has stalled despite record levels of global capital and sets out a three-wave investment and governance framework extending beyond 2030. The full report is available at .

The report's principal findings include:

.SDG progress has stalled. Citing UN progress data from 2025, the report notes that only 35% of SDG targets with sufficient data are on track or making moderate progress, 18% have regressed below their 2015 baseline, and none of the 17 Goals is on course to be met by 2030.

.Capital is not the constraint, the report argues. It estimates global liquid financial assets at approximately US$505 trillion in 2025 and attributes the shortfall in development finance to an absence of investable structures connecting that capital to need, rather than to a shortage of capital.

.Wave One: deployment of existing technologies at scale. The report identifies nine commercially ready technology solutions, including renewables, digital connectivity, financial inclusion, affordable housing and climate resilience, estimating that deploying them globally would require approximately US$125 trillion of investment to 2035. Its modelling projects that this would generate around US$315 trillion in cumulative GDP uplift by 2035 and a profit pool of approximately US$43 trillion for the owners of those solutions.

.Wave Two: investment in emerging technologies. The report identifies six systemic technologies – artificial intelligence, quantum computing, gene editing, fusion energy, nanotechnology and extended reality – and models two scenarios to 2060: a baseline in which global GDP reaches approximately US$475 trillion, and a scenario in which these technologies are deployed and governed for broad access, in which it reaches US$750 trillion.

.Wave Three: convergence. The report describes a longer-term phase in which these technologies will likely converge, fusion addressing the energy constraint, nanotechnology the materials constraint, and artificial intelligence the cognitive constraint on human activity.

.Governance is the deciding factor, the report concludes. It notes that these technologies are advancing without a multilateral treaty or enforcement mechanisms, and that whether their benefits are widely shared will depend on governance and coalition-building.

The report proposes the formation of what it calls a“Third Axis”: a rules-based coalition anchored by the European Union and India, extended to the Gulf Cooperation Council and, in a further stage, to Japan, Canada, South Korea, Singapore and Australia. It argues that the EU brings foundational science, standards and legal frameworks, and India a population of 1.4 billion and what it describes as the world's largest pipeline of STEM talent.

The proposal follows several recent developments: the conclusion of the EU–India Free Trade Agreement in January after nearly two decades of negotiation; the conclusion of the UK–GCC Free Trade Agreement in May; and the European Commission's proposal in September that Canada become the EU's first“associate member”.

"We are the first generation with a surplus of everything required to end deprivation - money, technology, solutions and talent - and we are on track to miss the 2030 deadline anyway," said Ketan Patel, Chairman, Force for Good. "We are entering an era of abundance. The only question is the extent to which we will share it."

About Force for Good

Force for Good's mission is to mobilise capital, resources and ideas as a force for good in the world at a time of profound transition. Its annual reports assess the role of capital in addressing the world's most pressing issues and enabling the transition to a better future.

Lesley Whittle

Force for Good

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Force for Good Report sets out US$750tn Abundance Blueprint for Incoming UN Secretary-General News Provided By Force for Good September 22, 2026, 16:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry



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