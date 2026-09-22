Sprint Data Solutions Launches Government Drone Industry Teaming Initiative

Government-ready drone technology supporting public-sector infrastructure missions.

**Veteran preference could be the competitive advantage that helps turn your next government drone bid into a winning contract.**

The SAM-registered SDVOSB will evaluate teaming, subcontracting and distribution opportunities with qualified unmanned aircraft companies.

- Patrick English, Sole Owner, Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide MarketingCOLUMBIA, SC, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing announced a new initiative focused on potential teaming, subcontracting and authorized distribution relationships within the government unmanned aircraft market.Sprint Data Solutions is a SAM-registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business. The company plans to evaluate opportunities with established drone manufacturers, systems integrators, government resellers and prime contractors pursuing federal, state and local unmanned aircraft requirements.The initiative establishes a framework for Sprint Data Solutions to participate in selected government-contract teams through defined business and administrative responsibilities. Potential functions may include contract-administration support, documentation management, customer communications, delivery coordination, order and fulfillment support, marketing-data services, opportunity research, training-schedule coordination and reporting support.The scope assigned to Sprint Data Solutions would depend on the requirements of each solicitation and the qualifications needed for contract performance. Aircraft manufacturing, engineering, flight operations and specialized technical services would remain the responsibility of appropriately qualified manufacturers, pilots, operators and technical providers.“Sprint's objective is to participate through clearly defined responsibilities that match the company's established business capabilities,” said Patrick English, sole owner of Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing.“The initiative is structured around documented roles, accurate representations and compensation tied to actual contract performance.”Established Operating HistorySprint Data Solutions has operated for 16 years and reports seven-figure-plus annual revenue. Its existing business concentrates on marketing data, audience research, direct marketing and related business services. The company intends to apply that administrative and commercial experience to appropriate government-drone contracting opportunities.English is a 100% disabled veteran and retired air traffic controller. His aviation background includes experience with procedural compliance, operational coordination, situational awareness and disciplined communications. Sprint Data Solutions identifies that background as relevant business context while distinguishing air traffic control experience from aircraft manufacturing, engineering and remote-pilot qualifications.“Air traffic control depends on preparation, coordination and accountability among multiple participants,” English said.“Those principles also support accurate proposal development and clearly assigned responsibilities within a contract team.”Potential Contracting StructuresSprint Data Solutions expects a prime contractor and subcontractor relationship to be the principal structure considered for many opportunities. Under that arrangement, a qualified manufacturer, integrator or other company could serve as the prime contractor while Sprint Data Solutions performs a specified portion of the work as an SDVOSB subcontractor.Other opportunities could involve an authorized reseller or distribution structure when permitted by the manufacturer and the procurement. The appropriate arrangement would be determined by the solicitation, the proposed products and services, applicable acquisition rules and the capabilities of the participating companies.Any proposed relationship would be documented before Sprint Data Solutions is identified as a team member in a proposal. Proposed agreements may address the applicable solicitation, authorized use of company names and representations, scope of work, pricing methodology, payment timing, proposal responsibilities, confidentiality, customer communications, changes in scope and the process for executing a final subcontract following an award.Compensation would be based on the work assigned and performed. Depending on the opportunity, commercial terms could include fixed-price subcontract deliverables, agreed service rates, milestone payments or authorized reseller margins.SDVOSB Participation and ComplianceGovernment procurements and prime-contractor subcontracting plans may include participation goals or requirements for small-business categories, including service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses. The relevance of SDVOSB participation varies by procurement, agency, contract size, acquisition strategy and solicitation.Sprint Data Solutions does not represent that its participation guarantees an award or creates an advantage in every competition. The company also does not represent that participation by Sprint Data Solutions changes the socioeconomic status of another company. Procurements reserved for SDVOSB prime contractors contain separate eligibility and performance requirements.Each potential relationship will be evaluated according to the solicitation, applicable Small Business Administration requirements, the Federal Acquisition Regulation and agency-specific provisions. The company plans to accept only work that can be assigned, documented and performed within its capabilities or through appropriately qualified personnel.Government-Eligible Drone TechnologyThe initiative also calls for participating manufacturers to document the eligibility of their aircraft and related technology for the government market being pursued. Federal procurements may include requirements addressing domestic sourcing, cybersecurity, supply-chain risk, approved products and restrictions involving certain foreign-manufactured unmanned aircraft systems or components.Manufacturers would remain responsible for technical and regulatory representations involving aircraft, components, software, security, country of origin and performance. Sprint Data Solutions would not certify a manufacturer's products or technical claims on the manufacturer's behalf.This allocation of responsibility is intended to support accurate proposal development. It also establishes a distinction between Sprint Data Solutions' proposed business-support role and the technical duties of manufacturers, engineers, pilots and operators.Early Opportunity ReviewSprint Data Solutions plans to review potential relationships before proposal deadlines whenever practical. Early review allows the participating companies to examine solicitation requirements, identify realistic responsibilities, determine pricing, address confidentiality and establish the conditions governing use of Sprint Data Solutions' name and SDVOSB status.The company will prioritize opportunities in which the proposed role is connected to an identifiable contract requirement and supported by written terms. Potential relationships may be limited to a single procurement or may develop into additional bids, recurring agency requirements, distribution arrangements or longer-term support work based on performance and mutual agreement.The initiative is directed toward established U.S. drone manufacturers, unmanned aircraft technology providers, systems integrators, government resellers and prime contractors with active or planned public-sector business. Prospective participants may provide information concerning their government-market focus, product line, compliance profile, anticipated solicitations and proposed subcontracting requirements for evaluation by Sprint Data Solutions.About Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide MarketingSprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing is a SAM-registered Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business with 16 years of operating history and seven-figure-plus annual revenue. The company is solely owned by Patrick English, a 100% disabled veteran and retired air traffic controller. Sprint Data Solutions provides marketing data and related business services.Media and Partnership ContactPatrick EnglishSprint Data Solutions Worldwide MarketingEmail:...Telephone: 800-962-1802 | 702-472-8668Website:# # #

Patrick English

Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing

800-962-1802

email us here

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Sprint Data Solutions Launches Government Drone Industry Teaming Initiative News Provided By Sprint Data Solutions Worldwide Marketing September 22, 2026, 16:36 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, World & Regional



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