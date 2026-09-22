Lenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI based biomedical company focused on physiological repair of skeletal disorders.

- Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss MedicalPROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Lenoss Medical is celebrating the achievement of a key milestone, surpassing 500 OsteoPearlprocedures, with more than half of those procedures occurring in the last 12 months.OsteoPearlis a novel biological allograft implant made from 100% cortical bone, providing a scaffold for the ongrowth and/or ingrowth of newly formed bone. Offering an alternative to PMMA bone cement, a biological option for VCF repair has the potential to transform the way healthcare professionals approach repairing osteoporotic spinal fractures.“We are excited by the adoption taking place in the marketplace, particularly over the course of the last 12 months, as the number of hospitals and physicians using the OsteoPearlimplant continues to expand,” said Dom Messerli, CEO and Founder of Lenoss Medical.“It is exciting to see the continued impact that the OsteoPearlimplant is having on patient care.”For more information on Lenoss Medical's mission and progress to date, please watch the one-minute video below.About Lenoss Medical, Inc.Lenoss Medical, Inc. is a Providence, RI-based medical device company focused on the repair of osteoporotic spinal fractures. The company's flagship product, the OsteoPearlBiological Allograft, is an implant designed to provide Natural bone where More bone is needed most.

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Lenoss Medical, Inc. Surpasses 500 Procedures with its OsteoPearl® Biological Allograft Implant News Provided By Practice Marketing & Communications September 22, 2026, 16:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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