Equiti Announces Launch Of Martti For Kids, A Pediatric Medical Interpretation And Language Access Solution

Developed with children's hospitals, the solution connects care teams, children, and families to interpreters in 250+ languages in a kid-friendly interface.

- Maureen Huber, CEO of EquitiSUNRISE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Equiti today announced the launch of Martti for Kids, a medical interpretation solution built for pediatric care and designed in close partnership with major children's hospitals. The new pediatric-specific solution connects qualified medical interpreters to healthcare providers, children, and their families, in an average of under 20 seconds and in more than 250 languages.With language barriers occurring in pediatric care at the same rate as in adult care, the need for interpretation is consistent, but the emotional and communication needs of pediatric patients differ from those of adults. Martti for Kids features a welcoming, configurable visual layer that makes interpretation more approachable and less clinical for children - while preserving the same Martti interpretation workflow, call quality, and provider controls care teams rely on today."Our goal is to close gaps in access to care, and pediatric interpretation is a gap hiding in plain sight. Kids often cannot advocate for themselves, and their parents may also struggle to communicate while navigating healthcare in a language other than their own," said Maureen Huber, CEO of Equiti.“Martti for Kids represents our latest step in bridging care disparities in language access.”Equiti partnered with major children's hospitals to gather feedback on clinical workflow and UX/UI design, ensuring the product delivers the differentiated patient experience pediatric care teams are looking for. "Working alongside our partners gave us insight we could not have gained anywhere else," said Rolando Arrojo, Director of Product at Equiti. Stakeholders included child life specialists, hospital youth advisory groups, and parents who supported their children through care.Martti for Kids interpreters are trained to communicate with care teams and patients across every developmental stage, ensuring information is delivered clearly, accurately, and in a way that's both age-appropriate and culturally sensitive."Language access in pediatric care is a patient safety issue, and it directly impacts patient outcomes," said Tatiana González-Cestari, Equiti's Director of Language Service Advocacy. "When children or their parents cannot fully understand their care, that communication gap puts them at risk. Our job is to close that gap, every single time, in any language, in a way that feels accessible and comforting to every patient."Learn more about Martti for Kids at kids.

Darcy Meade

Equiti

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Introducing Martti for Kids

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Equiti Announces Launch of Martti for Kids, a Pediatric Medical Interpretation and Language Access Solution News Provided By Equiti September 22, 2026, 16:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Companies, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.