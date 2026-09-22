Manipur CM Calls For Unity, Setting Aside Political Differences To Restore Peace

MENAFN - IANS) Imphal, Sep 22 (IANS) Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on Tuesday called upon people to set aside political differences and work together to restore peace in the state, keeping in mind the future of the coming generations.

The Chief Minister, while speaking at the inauguration programme held at Arapti Lilong Mapal Kangjeibung in Imphal East district, said that people on both sides affected by the ethnic conflict in Manipur have been facing hardships.

In the event, he inaugurated five development projects taken up at different locations under the Keirao Assembly Constituency in Imphal East district.

When ethnic violence-affected Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) expressed their desire to return to their respective homes after the Chief Minister interacted with them and heard their concerns, he said he had assured them that every possible effort would be made to facilitate their return.

Khemchand Singh said that if Manipur is to build a progressive society, it is necessary to work towards peace for the sake of the younger generation. He said that development cannot take place in areas where conflict continues and appealed to every member of the 36 communities that have been living together in the state to play a greater role in preventing further conflict.

Recalling the Seven Years Devastation (Manipur-Burmese War of 1819 CE to 1826 CE), the Chief Minister said that leaders of all communities living in the state, including the Naga, Kuki, Meitei and Meitei Pangal communities, had at various times worked together and helped drive out the Burmese from the soil of Manipur.

Recalling this spirit of collective effort, he once again appealed to all communities to work together to restore peace in Manipur. Speaking on the occasion, Keirao Assembly constituency MLA Lourembam Rameshwor Meetei expressed confidence that peace would certainly return to Manipur in due course. He also appreciated the efforts being made under the leadership of the Chief Minister towards restoring peace and appealed to the people to extend greater support and cooperation in these efforts.

The five projects inaugurated on Tuesday include the Modern Agro Market Complex (Nupi Keithel) at Kiyamgei, taken up with the support of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).