Trump Threatens Iran With 'Annihilation' If It Doesn't Make Deal Offering 'Greater Country' (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) United Nations, Sep 22 (IANS) US President Donald Trump demanded on Tuesday that Iran make a deal with the United States that would lead to a "greater country" -- or face annihilation.

"I will never allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon," the US President said, reiterating his fundamental approach to Iran at the high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

But at the same time, Trump added that the US Operation Midnight Hammer last year had obliterated its nuclear programme now under mountains of rubble.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian was allowed by the US to attend the UN meeting, but it was not known if he was in the audience.

"I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before, maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world? -- Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly," Trump said.

The US President also added that he expected a deal with Iran after the upcoming mid-term election in November.

"Iran's leaders were looking for a possible change in Congress, but that won't make a difference," Trump said.

"I believe we'll make a deal right after the election because it doesn't make sense for them not to," he added.

"They're waiting to see how I do in the midterm election. What they don't realise is that I'm not running," Trump said.

Earlier, the US President had offered to hold talks with Pezeshkian in New York, but so far there has been no response from Iran.

His 38-minute speech before world leaders was more like a campaign speech ahead of the upcoming mid-term polls.

The US President spent most of it speaking about his achievements like lowering the poverty rate in the United States and the deal with Denmark to give the US unlimited military access, and railing against the media and leakers in the government.