Samsung Recognized As A Great Place To Work® For Second Consecutive Year

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Gulf Electronics is officially certified as a Great Place To Work®, marking a second consecutive year of recognition for its people-first culture. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Dubai, UAE, September 2026: Samsung Gulf Electronics has been officially certified as a Great Place To Work® for 2026, marking the second consecutive year the company has received the global recognition celebrating outstanding workplace culture based on the cooperation, diversity and inclusion of its people.

The recognition also reflects Samsung's continued focus on creating an inclusive environment where people can build their careers, share ideas and take ownership of their work. By encouraging collaboration across teams and providing opportunities for professional development, the company continues to place its people at the heart of its culture and long-term success.

Commenting on the certification, João Carlos Ferreira, Director and Head of People at Samsung Gulf Electronics, said:“Receiving the Great Place To Work® certification for a second consecutive year is a meaningful recognition of the culture that continues to grow across Samsung.

Creating an environment where people feel supported, empowered to contribute and given the opportunity to grow is central to how we work. The ideas, perspectives and ambition of our people are what allow us to keep innovating, and this recognition emphasizes the importance of continuing to build a workplace where everyone can do their best work and succeed together.”

Great Place To Work® CertificationTM is the most definitive“employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. The certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience, with more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries applying every year.