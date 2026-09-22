Miramira Brings A New Perspective To Modern Jewellery With Its UAE Debut

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, September 2026: Spanish jewellery and accessories brand Miramira has entered the UAE market, extending its international franchise model into one of the world's fastest-growing retail economies and marking its first foothold in the Middle East. The move continues a rapid expansion that has taken the four-year-old Madrid brand to around 300 stores across more than 25 countries, and positions the UAE as a strategic gateway for further regional growth. Its first UAE store is now open at Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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Founded in Madrid in 2022, Miramira built its business on accessible, franchise-led retail rather than the traditional luxury jewellery model, cutting out layers of markup to offer 14-karat gold-finished, stainless steel jewellery at everyday prices. That positioning, durable enough for daily wear yet priced for regular rotation, has fuelled its growth from a single Madrid store to a presence in flagship shopping destinations including Paris, Rome, Ibiza, Prague and Athens, and now Dubai.

For the region's retail and fashion landscape, the debut introduces a category that sits between fast fashion accessories and fine jewellery: pieces engineered to resist water and daily wear, sold through a franchise network built to scale quickly while adapting to local markets. It is this model, alongside the brand's design philosophy, that has underpinned Miramira's growth curve to date and now brings it to the UAE.

Beyond the business case, Miramira's arrival speaks to how the region's shoppers are engaging with jewellery. Its collections are designed to be worn daily and combined freely rather than saved for occasions, appealing to a customer, typically a stylish, socially engaged woman between 18 and 45, who wants jewellery that reflects her personality day to day rather than marking a single milestone. Trust, versatility and freedom of expression sit at the centre of that proposition, expressed through pieces designed to layer easily and move from the office to a night out without a second thought.

Miramira's UAE debut is part of its wider international growth strategy, and the brand has signalled plans to continue exploring opportunities across the UAE and the Middle East, while staying rooted in the creative direction developed at its Madrid headquarters.

Miramira's Dalma Mall store is open now, with more locations planned across the UAE as part of the brand's continued regional expansion.

About Miramira:

Founded in Madrid in 2022, Miramira set out to redefine accessible jewellery through trend-led design, everyday pricing and pieces made to be worn daily. In four years it has grown to more than 300 stores across 25-plus countries, spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East and the Americas. Through its international franchise model, the brand combines a consistent global identity with local market understanding, in pursuit of becoming one of the leading names in accessible fashion jewellery.