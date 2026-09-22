Press Release: Fastercapital: Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta Y Ocho Sa Reports Environmental Milestone

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Summary: Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa, an agricultural project operating in Costa Rica, is reporting key progress as it secures official environmental approval and advances... Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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San José, Costa Rica & Dubai, UAE

Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa, an agricultural project operating in Costa Rica, is reporting key progress as it secures official environmental approval and advances funding readiness with ongoing support from FasterCapital through the EquityPilot program. The company is seeking an initial investment of $5,000,000 to complete land acquisition, environmental studies for a classification plant, and payment of the Setena canon as it positions to obtain bank financing for the project remainder.

FasterCapital and EquityPilot are actively supporting the company's current execution focus on environmental compliance, site acquisition, and funding-readiness milestones to help finalize bank-financing prerequisites.

Progress summary

Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa has achieved formal environmental approval for its project a critical regulatory milestone that clears a major barrier for next-stage activities. The startup is concentrating on securing capital required to complete land purchases, finalize environmental classification studies for a planned processing plant, and satisfy the Setena canon payment. Completion of these items is presented as the company's pathway to meet bank financing conditions for the remaining project investment.

Current FasterCapital Support

FasterCapital's ongoing collaboration with the company includes:

– Milestone planning and prioritization to align regulatory, technical, and financing tasks

– Execution follow-up and accountability for environmental studies and site acquisition steps

– Fundraising readiness support and pitch refinement for investor discussions

– Introductions to relevant ecosystem stakeholders where appropriate

– Market positioning and communications refinement for lender and investor audiences

What the Startup Delivers?

The company is developing an agricultural and classification facility designed to process local produce in compliance with Costa Rican environmental standards. The planned classification plant and associated site work aim to enhance value capture for regional producers while meeting regulatory and bankability requirements.

Ecosystem relevance

Operating in Costa Rica's agricultural sector, the company's progress ties into regional priorities around sustainable land use and value-added processing. Environmental approval signals alignment with national permitting expectations and helps clarify the technical scope required for a classification plant, an important element for local employment and supply-chain development.

Funding readiness note

Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa is seeking an initial investment of $5,000,000 to complete land acquisition, fund environmental studies for the classification plant, and pay the Setena canon. These steps are intended to finalize the documentation and conditions required to pursue bank financing for the remaining project investment. No funding outcomes are guaranteed.

Leadership comment

Hesham Zreik, Founder and CEO of FasterCapital, said: 'We're pleased to continue supporting Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa through EquityPilot. Our team is focused on current execution priorities, milestone tracking, and connecting the startup with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as it advances.'

Current Execution Priorities

The company's present priorities are completing land acquisition, commissioning and completing required environmental classification studies for the plant, and processing the Setena canon payment. These ongoing tasks are framed to meet lender expectations and advance the project toward bank financing.

About Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa

Agropecuaria Setenta Cuarenta y Ocho Sa is an agricultural project in Costa Rica developing a classification plant and associated site activities to process local produce under regulated environmental standards. The company is advancing regulatory, technical, and financing steps necessary to move from approval to implementation.

About FasterCapital

FasterCapital works with founders to turn plans into disciplined execution through milestone-based support, hands-on guidance, and improved fundraising readiness. With programs including EquityPilot, FasterCapital helps startups sharpen positioning, clarify priorities, and connect with relevant ecosystem stakeholders as they grow.