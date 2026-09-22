Paypal Joins Meta's Muse Checkout Ecosystem - Partnership Extends AI Shopping Across Its Merchant Network



PayPal customers can shop and check out with Muse across PayPal merchants worldwide.

Shopify is also bringing Shop Pay checkout to Muse across all Shopify stores. Amazon has blocked Muse from shopping on its site.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) on Tuesday said it is partnering with Meta Platforms Inc. (META) to bring PayPal checkout to the tech giant's fast-growing Muse AI agent.

“We're excited to partner with Meta to enable PayPal customers to seamlessly shop and check out using their Muse personal AI agents across PayPal merchants worldwide,” the payments company said in a post on X.

The partnership gives Muse another major payments option as Meta builds shopping directly into its personal AI agent, while giving PayPal a route into a form of commerce where an AI assistant can search for products and complete transactions on a customer's behalf.

At the time of this writing, PYPL stock was trading more than 2% higher, while META stock extended the previous session's gains, up more than 1%.

PayPal Joins Muse's Expanding Commerce Ecosystem

Muse, launched Sept. 8, differs from a conventional chatbot in that it can take actions on users' behalf, including booking travel, filling out forms, and completing transactions. The agent can continue working in the background and ask users for approval before sensitive actions such as making a purchase.

At launch, Meta integrated Stripe's Link into Muse, allowing the agent to check out at more than one million businesses that accept Link. For other merchants, Link can generate a single-use virtual card for an approved purchase.

PayPal has now added another large payments and merchant network to that infrastructure.

Shopify Partners With Meta Muse

The move also follows Meta's partnership with Shopify Inc. (SHOP). Shopify CEO Tobi Lütke said in an X post that they have partnered with Muse to enable agentic checkout using Shop Pay across all Shopify stores. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the integration would make shopping and checkout easier within Muse. Meanwhile, Amazon (AMZN) has blocked Muse from shopping on its site.

That growing list of partners matters for AI shopping agents like Muse because their usefulness depends in part on how many merchants and payment systems allow them to transact stock was up more than 7% at the time of this writing.

Muse Is Quickly Building An Audience

The PayPal integration comes as Muse's early adoption is drawing attention from both analysts and the wider technology industry.

Muse recorded 2.8 million downloads across the U.S. and Canada during its first 12 days, reported Reuters. The app climbed to the No. 1 most-downloaded free app in Apple's U.S. App Store.

According to a WSJ report, Truist analyst Youssef Squali believes that Muse could generate an additional $28.5 billion in revenue for Meta by 2030 as heavier users adopt paid tiers. He called Muse Meta's“clearest attempt yet to build a non-ad revenue stream.”

PayPal Has Been Preparing For Agentic Commerce

The Meta deal also fits into PayPal's broader push to prepare its merchant network for AI-driven shopping. Earlier this month, the company said it was supporting WebMCP, an emerging standard designed to make websites easier for AI assistants to discover, navigate and connect with checkout.

PayPal said the goal is to allow merchants to participate in agent-driven commerce while continuing to use their existing storefronts.

That strategy could become increasingly important if shopping shifts from consumers manually browsing websites toward agents that compare products and initiate purchases on their behalf.

Retail Sentiment Around PYPL Stock

Retail sentiment around PYPL stock remained 'bearish' on Stocktwits.

PYPL stock retail sentiment on September 22 as of 12:00 p.m. ET | Source: Stocktwits

So far this year, the stock has fallen nearly 8%. In comparison, the Global X FinTech ETF (FINX), which holds PYPL stock, has also fallen more than 11% over the same period.

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