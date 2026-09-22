President Murmu Urges Film Stars To Not Endorse Harmful Products

President Droupadi Murmu has said that the popular film artists possess immense potential to influence the people of the country, especially the youth and urged celebrities not to endorse products that are harmful to health. In her address at the 72nd National Film Awards, that was held at a ceremony in Gujarat's Kevadia, President Murmu said when successful film artists speak about the benefits of a disciplined lifestyle, millions of children and young people emulate them“A true star is one who spreads light, not darkness,” the President said.

I would like to request that popular artists do not endorse substances harmful to health. A star is one who spreads light, not darkness. twitter/5VPwBxK4Y2 - President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 22, 2026

National Film Award Winners Honoured

President Murmu presented the National Film Awards at a function held at Ekta Nagar, Kevadia, Gujarat. She conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2024 upon veteran actor Anant Nag in recognition of his outstanding contribution to Indian cinema. The National Awards ceremony saw several other winners being honoured. Yami Gautam was conferred the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for Article 370, while Kartik Aaryan and Mammootty jointly received the Best Actor in a Leading Role award for 'Chandu Champion' and 'Bramayugam' respectively. Srikanth was conferred the Best Hindi Film award.

President Murmu on Notable Films

President Murmu said that the film 'Article 370' presents a vivid account of the serious challenges facing the country's unity and their solutions, while the non-feature film 'Bhangaar' expresses unseen dimensions related to life and death, meaning and meaninglessness. 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is an artistic tribute to the extraordinary life story of Veer Savarkar Ji. The film 'Bhakshak' raises societal awareness about the extremely serious issue of women's safety. National-level recognition of the Santhali film 'Angen' has provided encouragement to a film and it has also fostered cultural diversity and social inclusion. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)